Josgleidys González, 25, her mother María Gladys Parra and her four-year-old son Joslan, originally from Venezuela, had embarked on a long journey full of dreams and expectations. However, their plans were cut devastatingly short when the plane they were travelling in crashed in a residential area of ​​Vinhedo, in the state of Sao Paulo.

The tragic accident, which occurred last Friday, left 62 dead, including Josgleidys and his family, who had emigrated to Brazil in search of opportunities and they had the plan to come to Colombia, to build a better life.

“I started to get desperate. I started talking to everyone. The list (of victims) didn’t come up until I got confirmation that it was their flight.”

Josgleidys had arrived in Cascavel, a city of 350,000 inhabitants, where she worked as a cashier in a supermarket. According to Thaiza Evangelista, a close friend, the family had moved to Brazil four years ago with the intention of finding better living conditions.

The motivation was to continue towards Colombia, since the economic situation had become unsustainable.especially due to the high cost of living in Brazil. For them, Colombia represented an opportunity to rebuild their lives without major worries.

Aerial view of the remains of a plane that crashed in Brazil. Photo:AFP Share

“They intended to go to Colombia because they had relatives there and they wouldn’t need to pay for housing, because the most difficult thing here was rent.”Evangelista says that in the weeks before his departure he helped them with the preparations.

The 52-year-old animal protection woman also convinced them to take her six-month-old dog, Luna, and raised money to cover the expenses, especially for Josgleidys’ son, Joslan, she says, “who cried non-stop because he didn’t want to leave her.”

Aerial view of the remains of a plane that crashed with 61 people on board in Brazil. Photo:AFP Share

The journey began with a flight from Cascavel to Sao Paulo, then another plane to Boa Vista (north), then a van to Pacaraima, near the Venezuelan border, and a bus that would take 12 hours to reach his hometown in the state of Bolívar.

The last message Evangelista received from Josgleidys, sent at 11:16 am, conveyed reassurance, indicating that everything had gone well and that they were about to board the plane. However, the joy of that moment would soon turn into uneasiness when news began to circulate of a plane crash involving the same aircraft. “I started to get desperate. I started talking to everyone, but the list (of victims) didn’t come up until I got confirmation that it was their flight,” she said by phone from Cascavel, where friends and neighbors gathered after the shock of the news.

For its part, the airline Voepass cHe confirmed that among the victims were Josgleidys, her mother María Gladys Parra, her son Joslan and the dog LunaJosgleidys was considered a “warrior,” a woman who had faced numerous adversities but always maintained her sweetness and honesty. Her friend Neirelis Orta, who also migrated to Brazil, shared the pain she felt at losing someone so close to her.

Other victims of the Brazilian flight Photo:Capture: Share

The accident

Last Friday, August 9, a plane with 62 people on board crashed in a residential area of ​​the city of Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo, Brazil.

The news has plunged the world into mourning after the number of victims of the accident, in total there were no survivors, according to data from the airline. Voepass Airlines and videos circulating on social media reported the tragedy and the exact moment the turboprop, model ATR-72-500, crashed.

The rescue work concluded yesterday, Saturday 10 August, at six in the evening, almost 30 hours after the accident. The events that led to the disaster are being investigated by the authorities.

*With information from AFP

