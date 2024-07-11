Olivia Rengaa 33-year-old Australian mother, began to experience the first physical ailments, such as nausea and abdominal discomfort. She thought it was a simple stomach ache due to poor digestion. Unfortunately, these symptoms were the first signs of a devastating cancer that would take her away in just six months. Olivia died on June 27, leaving behind her young daughters and her husband.

Olivia Renga is the young Australian mother who died leaving behind her husband and young children

The Husband Olivia told the Daily Mail that the first symptoms of the disease appeared towards the end of November last year, but they didn’t seem very worrying. The bad surprise came on Christmas Eve: Olivia accused a ache sudden and violent that scared everyone.

It wasn’t until after the Christmas holidays that Olivia was able to see her doctor. Despite initial tests, her symptoms weren’t considered serious. Determined to find a solution, Olivia asked a second doctor who decided to subject her to more specific tests.

The test results revealed a terrible truth: the doctors reported that he had an extensive liver cancer. The biopsy confirmed the diagnosis of small cell neuroendocrine carcinomaa rare and aggressive disease.

Husband Josh said:

“It all happened so fast, in the space of a month. We both cried and were shocked.”

Olivia began a cycle of chemotherapy and drug treatments that, unfortunately, did not work. The young mother passed away last June. Her husband Josh launched an appeal on the web highlighting how ephemeral and fleeting life is:

Life is fragile, so don’t waste it. It can be really cruel sometimes, but you have to get through it all and always look on the bright side.”

Olivia Renga’s story is a tragic reminder of how important it is to pay attention to your body’s signals and seek medical advice promptly when in doubt. Her passing leaves an unfillable void in the hearts of her family, but her memory will live on through the memory of her strength and fighting spirit.