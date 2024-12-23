The doctor at the outpatient clinic in the Granada town of Zafarraya died this Saturday in a traffic accident and with him was a nurse who is admitted to the hospital.
Helplessness, anger and enormous heartbreak. In the Granada municipality of Zafarraya, with 2,157 inhabitants, It must be impossible to find a neighbor this weekend who, in some way, does not express his pain for the tragic death of Rubén Noguera,
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#tragic #death #37yearold #SAS #doctor #impact #Granada #profession #Rubén #care #heaven
Leave a Reply