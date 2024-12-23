The doctor at the outpatient clinic in the Granada town of Zafarraya died this Saturday in a traffic accident and with him was a nurse who is admitted to the hospital.



12/22/2024



Updated 12/23/2024 at 12:19 p.m.





Helplessness, anger and enormous heartbreak. In the Granada municipality of Zafarraya, with 2,157 inhabitants, It must be impossible to find a neighbor this weekend who, in some way, does not express his pain for the tragic death of Rubén Noguera,









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only