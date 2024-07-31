The television host and actress Mariana Echeverría participates in ‘The House of the Famous Mexico 2’, a Televisa reality show, and becomes one of the most controversial along with ‘Gomita’, and since her name goes viral on social networks, users also remember the tragedy in which she was involved years ago.

Who was the couple of Mariana Echeverria, participant of ‘The House of the Famous Mexico 2’, He had a tragic death, because he jumped off a cruise ship to impress a tourist and he did not count on the fact that it would backfire, since he would cause his own death in the eyes of many people.

Mariana Echeverriawhom we have seen in ‘Me Caigo de Risa’, lived through a tragedy in 2014, Well, this year his partner died tragically.

On the ‘X’ account, they share the note of the death of who was Mariana Echeverría’s sentimental partner and it is titled: “Son of the attorney of Chiapas, Mexican who fell from a cruise ship in Brazil”, through it they narrate how the young man died.

“Legend has it that a young lady was on this boat and the deceased (who was never found) wanted to impress her. She said to him: ‘I bet you don’t jump in’ and he said: ‘Do you want to see?’, and then he jumped in (…) Guess who the young lady was?”

The note refers to Jorge Alberto López Amores, son of the Attorney General of Justice of Chiapas, Raciel López Salazar, who was the man who jumped off a cruise ship in Brazil, and whose body was not found.

“According to Mexican tourists who were on the boat, López Amores jumped in to ‘impress a woman,’ published the Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper in its digital edition.

In addition, another note mentions that several people were commenting that the young woman who was with the deceased appeared on television, her name would be Mariana Echeverria“one that appears in ‘War of Jokes’,” the text in X quotes.

And through X (Twitter at the time), Mariana Echeverria He commented: “For the moment I will not give any statement about what happened on the cruise ship, as the authorities have asked me to do so. It was a very shocking moment and I appreciate your understanding. Thank you.”

Although many publications also cited at the time that the man who died on the cruise was the boyfriend of Mariana Echeverria, She never confirmed it and has not done so to this day.

Mariana Echeverria It is originally from Mexico City, He has participated in other television projects such as ‘Mercado Central’, ‘Reto 4 Elementos’ and ‘Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy’, among others, but his greatest success is ‘Me Caigo de Risa’, a comedy show produced by Eduardo Suárez and in which he shared the role with Faisy and other celebrities.

At the momentMariana Echeverria is married to Oscar Jimenezgoalkeeper for the Águilas del América, with whom she got engaged in July 2019 and they married in Cancún, Mexico. In April 2020, they announced that they were expecting their first child, Lucca, who was born in October of that same year.