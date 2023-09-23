The policeman who was driving the car that hit Marco Dongu is now under investigation for manslaughter

He was called Marco Dongu the young man of just 26 years old who tragically lost his life on the evening of last September 26th, following a terrible impact with a traffic police car. An immense pain that affected the entire city of Caserta, where the boy lived and many knew and loved him. The policeman who was driving is now under investigation.

The fatal crash occurred as mentioned last Wednesday evening in Caserta, more precisely on Anas variantnear the junction for Tuoro – Stadio.

Marco was on board his Yamaha R1a large displacement motorcycle, and was returning home to Caserta from Santa Maria Capua Vetere.

Suddenly a police car hit him head-on, causing him to fall to the ground and killing him instantly. Any rescue attempt by medical rescuers was useless.

The police car was engaged in a chase

The steering wheel that caused the accident, as we learned, was engaged in a Chase to gods thieves who had just robbed a tobacconist in the area.

The hypothesis is that the driver of the patrol attempted one risky maneuver and at high speed, without realizing that Marco Dongu’s motorbike was passing by.

Now the police officera 24 year old with not much experience, it turns out investigated for manslaughter in the investigation opened by the Santa Maria Capua Vetere prosecutor’s office.

The magistrate, as happens on unpleasant occasions like this, ordered the seizure of the body, which will be subjected to autopsy examination.

The heartbreak over the death of Marco Dongu

The news of the 26-year-old’s death immediately spread throughout Caserta, where Marco was known and well-liked by everyone. In the past he had collaborated with Goldwebtv taking care of Casertana, fulfilling his dream from sports reporter.

Furthermore it had been administrative candidate on the list of mayoral candidate Pio Del Gaudio and, as reported by some local newspapers, it was graduate in Economics and Business just a few months ago.

His family’s pain is enormous. Especially that of dad SalvatoreFirefighter at the local station.

Countless i condolence messages arrived from friends, relatives and simple acquaintances. A heartfelt thought also came from the municipality itself: