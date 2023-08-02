The actor guy williams he rose to stardom thanks to Disney and, with the culmination of the show that brought him fame in the 50s, got a second chance at Latin America. However, her tragic and lonely death, separated from her family and friends, continues in the memory of her thousands of fans.

Several years ago, Peruvian television broadcast a series that brought together young and old in front of the screen: El Zorro. The program was broadcast by Pan American Television and Latina. In fiction, starring Guy Williams, we got to know the version of the masked hero who fought for justice in California. In this note, we will develop the life of the protagonist, who lived his last years in Argentinaaway from his family and the fame he once enjoyed.

Guy Williams played Zorro in the 1950s. Photo: Disney

What happened to Guy Williams after ‘El Zorro’?

After four years of playing Zorro, appearing in various episodes of ‘Bonanza’ and being part of the series ‘Lost in Space’ (1965-1968), Guy Williams traveled to Argentina when he found out that fiction, which broadcast in that country, it was a complete success. The actor arrived in 1973 and was received like any movie star. For 10 years, Williams lived on a second fame.

The lonely death of Guy Williams in Argentina

After living in Buenos Aires for many years, Guy Williams separated from his wife and decided to settle in Argentina, where he met Araceli Lizaso, with whom he began a relationship. On April 30, 1989, the actor’s neighbors entered his apartment after not hearing from him for several days. Sadly, the ’50s Zorro actor was found dead in the middle of his living room. His death would have been caused by a heart attack, eight days before being found.