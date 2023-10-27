A tragic motorcycle accident cost the life of Brazilian bodybuilder and influencer Alana Paiva. who was barely 21 years old. The young woman had been fighting for several days to survive after the serious accident.

The accident occurred on October 12, when Paiva was traveling on a motorcycle with her boyfriend, Uiblim Do Espírito Santo, in the Campo Grande neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro.

This was the accident that cost the lives of Alana Paiva and her boyfriend

A van that made a prohibited left turn collided with them head-on. The motorcycle driver was unable to brake and the impact was so strong that the motorcycle’s handlebars came off.

The driver of the van fled the scene and did not provide aid to the couple. It hasn’t been found yet. The crash left serious consequences. Espirito Santo, a 43-year-old former military man, died four hours after the accident.

Espirito Santo, according to O Globo, had retired from the Army after being shot in the head during an operation in 2013. He left behind an 8-year-old daughter.

For her part, Alana was transferred to the Getulio Vargas State Hospital in Rio de Janeiro, in critical condition. Doctors induced her into a coma to try to save her life. But the young woman did not resist and finally died on Sunday, 10 days after the accident.

In one of his posts posted on his Instagram account, Paiva explained the reasons why he dedicated himself to bodybuilding.

“I have always been a very shy person and my thin body has always been a problem for me, I have been picked on a lot for it and that is why I started bodybuilding when I was 13,” she wrote.

“Turns out I never got the volume I wanted, it’s just that this category makes me accept my body as it is and just make it better and better,” she added.

SPORTS

More Sports news