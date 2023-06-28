Human remains found on Saturday by hikers on Mount Baldy in California belong to actor Julians Sands

The searches for have ended and unfortunately in the worst possible way Julian Sands, the British actor who went missing last January. A few days ago, hikers had found human remains in a wilderness area of ​​Mount Baldy, near Los Angeles. The tests carried out confirmed that they belong to the 65-year-old interpreter.

Very difficult months in which many people have been holding their breath. It all started last year January 13thwhen all traces of Julian Sands, a British actor but long-time resident of Los Angeles, in the USA, disappeared.

Passionate about nature, he had gone out alone for an excursion in the Californian mountains, when it is vanished into thin air.

After the alarm raised by the family, teams from various bodies, military and non-military, immediately set to work to trace back in the shortest possible time the actor.

Unfortunately, of him, for months no one could find anythingapart from his car, abandoned and completely submerged in snow.

The adverse weather conditions of the following weeks had also compromised the smooth running of the search operations, slowly making all hopes of finding him alive vanish.

A few weeks ago, his family had published a statement in which theirs was clear resignation. With the same press release, the family members also wanted to thank all those who have done their utmost in the exhausting searches of recent months.

Found the remains of Julian Sands

A decisive turning point has come in recent days. In particular last Saturday, June 24, some hikers they found human remains on the Mount Baldy. Right in the area where Julian Sands disappeared.

The sheriff’s office, together with the personnel in charge, provided for the recovery of the body.

The coroner’s office then carried out a first autopsy examination, which confirmed what everyone assumed. And that is that those remains they belong to the actor.

Sands’ status has therefore been changed from disappeared to deceased.

However, the cadaveric examinations continue, which will now serve to clarify the situation date of the death and above all the causes who decreed death.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff, in a statement, has thanked publicly all its agents and the other forces that have worked hard in the searches in recent months.