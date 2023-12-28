Rarely has a song been perceived as so attached to the existence of the person who emitted it. Antonio Agujetas's life has been hard without palliatives and his cantaor saying contained all the pain and misfortune suffered, a stubborn destiny from which he seemed unable to get rid of. His expression, of primitive reminiscences, was always heartbreaking: it could not be any other way, but, at the same time, he was capable of turning that heartbreak into art, because he was “from a breed of singers who know how to bring their vital tragedy to life.” supremacy of beauty”, as defined by the poet Mauricio Gil Cano.

Antonio de los Santos Bermúdez, which was his name, was born in 1962 into a very important dynasty, something that, without a doubt, would determine him. Grandson of the legendary Agujetas Viejo and son of the great Agujetas (Manuel de los Santos Pastor), he recognized himself in that heritage, as he sung: “I carry in my heart / inheritance from grandfather and father / that is why my songs are / twigs that “They come out to the trunk.” Precisely, together with his grandfather and father, while still a teenager, he recorded his first songs such as El Niño de Agujetas. Everything seemed on track, but, very soon, his life went wrong and, being very young, he ended up serving a whopping 14 years in prison.

From that moment on, we find that, from his personality, which seems fragile, an inner strength emerges that leads him to flee from his destiny and fight to star in a story of improvement that, yes, will always be full of ups and downs. Thus, during his years in prison, he did not throw in the towel, he continued singing, he won penitentiary singing competitions and, because of this, he participated in the album Two cries for freedom (1998), along with another singer called José Serrano. Seven years earlier, he had recorded another while in prison. With the mediation of a countryman musician, Salvador Román Pali, who would produce the recording, got a week's leave to get into the studio with the privileged guitar of Moraíto Chico. He recorded 10 styles that are an exponent of his cantaora greatness and that show his art in its purest form. This album, which went almost unnoticed, was fortunately reissued in 2015 with the addition of two more songs.

With his sentence served and freed from addictions, Antonio inaugurated the new century with a period of stability and a new album that was the promise of it: That's how I feel (2001) was recorded with the support of the Provincial Council (its deputy Juan García, a great fan, opted for the singer's recovery) and that of the Peña Los Cernícalos of Jerez, where the singer found the warmth he needed. The guitarist was Alberto San Miguel, the same one with whom he debuted when he was only 12 years old at the Jerez Chair of Flamencology and a fundamental person in that stage of the singer, since he had him lodged in his house for years.

Agujetas never lacked support of this type. Perhaps because of his fragility and sensitivity, but, above all, because of the faith he had in his art, there were always people who wanted to help him. Thus Josema García Pelayo from Estudios La Bodega, where the album with Moraíto was reissued, produced together with Miguel Fernández, another of those supports, For our own good, with the guitar of Antonio Malena Jr. Eight songs with a certain twilight tinge: Antonio, who can be hurt by any style, is overwhelmed by the thrill of it. It should be noted that the work was recorded “from four to seven in the afternoon on December 29, 2015, four days after the death of his father, Manuel Agujetas. Antonio did not want to cancel the reservation that had been made previously,” according to the same folder. There is no doubt that this impact is present in the singing, especially in the seguiriya.

In the last years of his life, Antonio Agujetas did not stop alternating periods of recovery, which took him to front-line scenarios, with recurring falls. The harsh past never stopped taking its toll on him with multiple manifestations and progressive deterioration, but, among those declines, there was always a space for his ancestral singing of ancient lineage, which is now in the hands of his sister Dolores and in the her son, Antonio, Agujetas Chico, as the highest representatives.

Faith of errors Due to an indexing error by the information agency from which the portrait came, this obituary has been illustrated for a time with a photograph of Manuel Agujetas, father of the deceased, and not of Antonio Agujetas.

