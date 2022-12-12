Traveling by plane can be a wonderful experience for those who have an adventurous soul with the desire to see countries or see the clouds up close. Although some manage to comply, there are others who did not have a good end when doing so because they ended up having a tragic accident, either due to the distraction of the pilot or an environmental problem, an example of this was Indian Airlines Flight 605.

On February 14, 1990 in Bangalore, a city located in India, there was a plane crash in which 92 people of the 139 who were on the flight died, as reported by the newspaper ‘The New York Times’. The ‘Airbus 320’ plane was from Indian Airlines.

The flight was led by Captain Gopchujakar and Captain Fernández, who was the second pilot operating under his supervision. The first was an expert in driving aircraft with more than 10,000 flight hours.

(Also read: The Most Advanced US Military Aircraft Ever Built In The World.)

How the accident happened?

Flight IC-605 took off from Bombay, India, at 11:58 in the morning bound for Bangalore, a city in the same country. Then, at 12:25 p.m., the captains contacted the central tower to report their arrival time, which is why, at 12:44 p.m. m of that same day, the airline authorized the pilots that they could land.

On final approach, the aircraft descended well below the normal approach profile until it hit the limits of ‘Karnataka’, a golf club located 700 meters away.

The aircraft rolled 24 meters and rose again for about 230 feet (70 metres) and descended again on the 17th green of the golf course.

The landing gear wheels dug into the ground and the aircraft impacted a 3.7 meter embankment, causing the gears and motors to break. The aircraft continued over the embankment and came to rest in a grassy, ​​marshy and rocky area.

All this, because the pilot, minutes before the accident, did not know how to control the speed at which the plane was going and pressed several buttons that, instead of improving the process, made it worse, since one of them was the decline. For this reason, the aircraft fell to the ground and caused the terrible accident.

(Also: Strong crash of two World War II planes during air show: video).

Given this, an official from the Ministry of Civil Aviation at the time spoke in various local media, who said that “the pilots’ fault was to control speed.”

In addition, he also added that if If Captain Fernández had complied with the requested vertical speed indication, the accident could have been avoided.

How were the events recorded?

The conversation between Captain Gopujkar and Captain Fernández recorded on the ‘CVR’ cockpit voice recorder played an important role in determining the actions prior to the accident.as noted by the officer.

According to the investigation report, the ‘IC-605/VT-EPN’ first made contact with the ground within the Karnataka Golf Association boundaries, approximately 2,300 feet before the start of the runway.

(Read: On video: Korean plane left the Philippine airstrip).

It should be noted that something terrible for the airline was that at that time it had a bad reputation among its clients, since it frequently presented delays in its flights, so much so that in places like China, Vietnam and other Asian countries, the passengers protested because, regardless of where they went, it takes an average of 18 hours to get there, according to the newspaper ‘The New York Times’.

This case adds to another Indian Airlines incident registered two years ago. On October 19, 1988, one of its planes crashed in the western city of Ahmedabad, located in India, killing 133 people.

More news

Paris syndrome: the strange reaction experienced by tourists in the city

Air tragedy in the Andes: when eating friends was the only option to live

The mystery of the ghost ship found adrift and without its crew

The plane that had to land in an emergency because “a UFO was following it”

Fake childbirth on a plane, emergency landing in Spain and 28 migrants escape

LAURA ALMECIGA AVELLANEDA

Writing Trends