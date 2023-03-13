Fatal crash at the first light of dawn yesterday: Giada D’Elia, 21 years old from Palomonte, in the Salerno area, died under the eyes of friends

At the first light of dawn yesterday, Sunday 12 March, yet another road accident in Italy cost the life of Jade D’Elia. The young woman, who was only 21, lost control of her car and crashed into a concrete wall a few meters from her home in Palomonte, in the province of Salerno.

Another, yet another bloody weekend on Italian roads. Also this weekend, as unfortunately all those who proceeded, saw several people lose their lives following road accidents that occurred on Italian territory.

TO Lastra a Signa, a small town near Florence, two men aged 54 and 57 lost their lives late yesterday morning. The two were traveling aboard a motorcycle and a bicycle and while traveling along the Via Vecchia Pisana, they collided head-on, both falling disastrously to the ground.

Suddenly the rescuers arrived at the scene of the accident, but the two had suffered such serious injuries that there was nothing to be done to save them.

Same tragic fate also for Giada, even if he arrived in different circumstances.

The young woman, who he was only 21 years oldwas alone in her car, a Nissan Micra, and was returning home to Palomonte, in the province of Salerno.

At the crack of dawn, for reasons yet to be clarified, the car went off the road and crashed into a wall of a house in Canalicchio.

Giada D’Elia died under the eyes of friends

The car on which Giada D’Elia was traveling by now destroyedstopped in the middle of the road.

The first to rescue her were his friends, who had helplessly witnessed the scene. The boys immediately alerted the emergency services, which arrived on the scene in a few minutes aboard ambulances and medical cars.

Upon their arrival, however, i doctors they could not help but ascertain the death of jade, which occurred due to the gravity of the traumas sustained in the impact.

There car was placed below seizure and the prosecutor has appointed a coroner to carry out the autopsy. At the end of the autopsy examination, the girl’s body was returned to the family members in order to proceed with the necessary funeral rites.