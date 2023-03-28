Mexico.-Chabelo was married to an actress decades ago, but unfortunately she did not have a happy ending, as she was involved in a tragedy that marked her life. A disease that made her suffer caused her death during 2020.

Various news portals allude to the first marriage that Chabelo had, who died last Saturday, March 25 at the age of 88, as he was married to Angelita Castany, who shone on stage in the Golden Age.

Xavier López, Chabelo, and Angelita Castany divorced due to lack of love, It is written in his biography. She was born in Cuba in 1934 and arrived in Mexico in 1960, where she began her artistic career on a grand scale.

Angelita Castany. Photo Twitter @ANDI Mexico

The relationship between Chabelo and Angelita barely lasted about three years, although they assure that they were really together for a year. She worked in films with Mario Moreno ‘Cantinflas’ and Mauricio Garcés, but was the victim of a sad death.

Among the films he filmed are ‘Por mis pistolas’ and ‘El matrimonio’, in which he acted alongside Cantinflas and Mauricio Garcés, respectively.

Angelita got COVID-19 and lost his life in September 2020 at 86 years of age.

Xavier López, “Chabelo”, later married Teresita Mirana, who was a Cuban dancer by trade and they both met when he went to see shows in nightclubs in CDMX.

