He lost his balance and fell just as a bus was passing: for Alessandro Cadei, 73, there was nothing he could do

A bitter fate for a 73-year-old cyclist, Alessandro Cadei, who yesterday lost his life while taking a bike ride with his friends. The man would have lost his balance perhaps due to a manhole cover and would have fallen right in the trajectory of an encore that was passing by at that moment. The driver could do nothing to avoid the collision.

One more dramatic accident occurred on Italian roads, which, like those of recent days, unfortunately caused the death of someone.

From 25 April onwards, in fact, there are different le people that have lost my life following accidents.

Just on Tuesday, for example, four very young boys lost their lives in a frontal a bitontonear Bari. They had between 17 and 24 years old.

Then, two boysaged 19 and 22, respectively a Milan it’s at Rottobranoin the province of Piacenza, died after their respective cars crashed and have caught fire.

An 11-year-old boy of Chinese descent and residing in Monzalast Thursday afternoon, died after a car driven by a 50-year-old woman ran over him.

Yesterday there was yet another victim these days, in a accident occurred at Gorlago, in the province of Bergamo. His name was Alessandro Cadei and he was 73 years old.

How Alessandro Cadei died

The accident occurred around 11:30 in the morning yesterday, Saturday 29 April, on via Bonetti in Gorlago precisely, in the Bergamo area.

Alessandro, a lifelong cycling enthusiast, had gone out with his parents forever friends for a ride with friends, when unfortunately the unthinkable happened.

Probably because of a manholelost his balance and was unable to stay on the pedals, falling to the ground right in the middle of the roadway.

It so happened that at that very moment a coachwhich unfortunately he could do nothing to avoid invest it.

TO raise the alarm they thought about it friends of Alessandro, who, while waiting for help to arrive, attempted to revive the man themselves.

Medical cars and a air ambulance from Brescia, but the intervention of nurses and doctors it served no purpose to prevent the death of the 73-year-old.