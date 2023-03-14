The Tempe railway tragedy, which on the night of February 28 caused 57 deaths due to a train crash in that town in eastern Greece, has altered the political scene ahead of upcoming general elections in the Mediterranean country that the New Democracy conservatives ( ND), now in the Government, took it for granted. This formation shows wear and tear in its electoral prospects, as can be seen from the polls carried out after the accident, which predict a drop of three percentage points for the ruling party. No poll has so far given ND such a steep drop in just one month. Although it remains in the lead, the gap with the main opposition party, the leftist Syriza, narrows by around five percentage points. Despite everything, Syriza does not seem to have benefited from the popular outrage that he attributes to the authorities’ inaction in maintaining the railway. Alexis Tsipras’s party has not grown in the polls since the accident. Two years ago, in April 2021, the gap between the two parties was 20 points in favor of the Conservatives.

Initially, the prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, placed all the responsibility for what happened on the head of the Larisa station, a city near Tempe. It was the first arrest after the accident. Two days later, and after the criticism received, the conservative president changed his position. “We cannot, we do not want to and we must not hide behind human error,” he declared, pointing to structural problems and known deficiencies in Greece’s infrastructure. For the opposition, the rectification is opportunistic.

Blackout portrait of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during a protest in Athens on Wednesday. ALEXANDROS AVRAMIDIS (REUTERS)

The left-wing parties consider that the massive participation of citizens in the general strike last Wednesday demonstrates the majority disagreement with the Mitsotakis administration regarding the accident. Tania Karagianni, co-spokesperson for Syriza, told this newspaper: “There is a general feeling that the government does not guarantee safety in rail transport and does not want to clarify the facts so as not to punish those truly responsible.” The European Front of Royalist Disobedience, known as Mera25, founded in 2018 by former Syriza member and former Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, also charges against the conservative Cabinet. Erik Edman, a member of the Mera25 management, believes that Mitsotakis “invested all his resources into applying a communication-based damage control exercise.” For his part, the general secretary of the Communist Party (KKE), Dimitris Koutsoubas, goes further and holds responsible all the parties that have governed Greece, that is, New Democracy, Pasok and Syriza, as well as the European austerity policies.

Mitsotakis’ entourage, on the other hand, accuses the opposition of instrumentalizing the tragedy. “The government does not want to turn this into a partisan debate, but the same cannot be said of Syriza,” an aide to the prime minister told this newspaper on condition of anonymity.

The polls published after the accident, the first thermometer of how the public will translate their discontent at the polls, reveal the greatest drop in intention to vote for New Democracy in the legislature, but do not foresee a proportional rise in Syriza. On March 9, when the first one, prepared by the Marc company for the private television station Antenna, was released, the spokesman for the leftist group, Nasos Iliopolos, attributed the stagnation of Syriza to the proximity of the company in charge of the survey to the party of Mitsotakis. But the two polls published later —by the media parapolitika and politic.gr on March 10 and 11—pointed in the same direction: New Democracy would drop three points, standing between 33.7% and 35.5%. Meanwhile, Syriza would remain at around 30%, without the accident having caused any change in this percentage.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The other opposition parties consider that this lack of improvement in Syriza’s horizon is due to its responsibility in the government that concluded the privatization of the railways. Karagianni co-spokeswoman argues that the Tsipras Executive privatized passenger services, but the lines, infrastructure and network remain the responsibility of the State. Karagianni argues that the government tries to give the impression that “it’s everyone’s fault” to dilute its own responsibility. “It is certain that the citizens have already formed an opinion and this will obviously be expressed at the polls on election day,” Karagianni affirms.

Protests outside the Greek Parliament in Athens on March 8. Nick Palaeologos (Bloomberg)

Three days after the accident, the journalist and analyst Dimitris Kouklouperis published in the daily Ephemeral ton Sintakton an article titled “Tempe Tragedy Blows Up Election.” In it, Kouklouperis stated that the Mitsotakis Executive planned to hold the legislative elections on April 9 —although he never made the official call— and was finally forced to postpone them. Sources close to the Government assure this newspaper that, although the majority of the local media place the holding of the elections in May as probable, the prime minister is considering extending the legislature until the beginning of the summer. The argument of Mitsotakis and his is that there is a lot of work pending.

popular measures

Mitsotakis wants to regain the political initiative through popular measures such as raising the minimum wage or laws against bullying in schools. Although it is not official, the Mitsotakis environment assumes that both provisions will be announced soon. He will also announce new systems to guarantee greater railway safety from now on. The analyst Kouklouperis believes that it will not be enough and has no doubt that the accident will mark the elections, but it is not clear to him whether the indignation will become a demand for political change or if it will become “an anti-system vote and abstention.” “In the coming weeks, more certain conclusions can be drawn, because the whole world is still shocked by the tragedy,” recalls the expert. In addition, he believes that “parties that have not governed or have been against privatizations can benefit”, because the distance between what Syriza proposes from the opposition and the policies that it applied later “is fresh in the memory of the citizens and it is the key reason why it has not been able to take the lead”.

The Mera25 formation hopes to receive part of the outraged vote. “People who hadn’t taken to the streets for almost a decade, since Syriza betrayed their own program, made themselves heard again in the general strike,” says Erik Edman. The party founded by Varoufakis has proposed a pact with the Communist Party to reinforce the space to the left of Syriza in the current turbulent moment. However, the secretary of the communists, known for his immovable positions, has rejected it on the grounds that Varoufakis “wants to create a new Syriza.”

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.