The ‘Nautilus’, illustration from 1870. Wikimedia Commons.

The wrecked submersible in the waters of the North Atlantic was a small capsule that contained five people, four passengers and a pilot. As is known, all lost their lives after the catastrophic implosion.

The misfortune of his last descent leads us to our first readings, those in which a submarine managed by Captain Nemo appeared, a character shrouded in mystery who travels the depths of the sea with not only scientific but also political intentions.

Before Commander Costeau revealed to us the mysteries of the seas, Jules Verne immersed us in that part of the world that is so identified with the unconscious. He did it with the help of fiction, transporting us in a submarine that is part of the collective imagination and which he baptized as nautilusa very apt name, as Caspar Henderson tells us in The book of almost imaginary beings (Attic of books), published a few months ago.

Following the model of the medieval bestiary, the journalist Caspar Henderson takes us on a journey through other worlds that are contained in this one, and points out axolotls, sponges, jumping spiders, water bears, thorny devils and even more than twenty living beings that We could never have imagined that they existed. Among them is the nautilusa cephalopod mollusk that has not abandoned its shell because it is precisely the envelope that keeps it afloat thanks to its internal chambers that it itself fills with gas or liquid, depending on the depth where it chooses to be.

Caspar Henderson tells us that the ancestors of this mollusk – the ancient nautiloids – used their tentacles so effectively that they were the main predators of the seabed in the Ordovician period, a period that began approximately 488 million years ago and lasted until 443 million years ago. years.

Arrived here, thanks to the imagination, we can reach those times, when the Earth rotated on its axis faster than now, when the day had twenty-one hours and the year four hundred and seventeen days, and the Moon was so close that the tides were more high, which conditioned “the rate of growth of marine organisms”, as explained by Caspar Henderson in the chapter dedicated to nautiluswhere the story by Italo Calvino titled the distance of the moon which we will talk about another time.

Because currently the nautilus It consists of twenty-nine laminations per chamber, which corresponds to the lunar month. But it seems that in Ordovician times it had about nine plates, which leads us to think that the lunar month lasted that long. This is just one detail, a scientific curiosity dotted with literature, one of many that we can find in this popular book that exudes love for nature on each of its pages.

With your reading, we understand that the environment is also one of the essential parts of a living being, and we also understand that if we transfer five people to the claustrophobic environment of a submersible capsule, the probability that the capsule will implode after immersion corresponds to the degree of credibility of the event before the event occurs. And here no one could believe that what happened could happen. For this reason, what happened is already part of the chronicle of events.

