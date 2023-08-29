It was the early morning of March 5, 1916 and the transatlantic Príncipe de Asturias was sailing along the coast of Ilhabela towards the port of Santos, east of Sao Paulo.

Officially there were 588 people on board, including 193 crew membersalthough it is estimated that there were more, including unregistered migrants.

The ship had departed from Barcelona, ​​Spain, bound for Buenos Aires, Argentina, making stops in Las Palmas, Santos and Montevideo.

The Prince of Asturias, 150 meters long, it was considered at that time the most luxurious ship in Spain.

had dozens of cabins divided by class, 1st, 2nd and economyas well as the sector of migrants, in which almost half of the people on board were concentrated.

“In addition to the separation by floors, each class had its own kitchen and restaurant. First class international and refined cuisine served a different menu”, explains Plácido Cali, archaeologist and historian.

Wealthy families stayed in first-class “special cabins” with a bedroom, a living room and a bathroom with a bathtub, while passengers from the migrant sector slept in small rooms, some even without windows.

“The passengers were of diverse origins. In addition to Spaniards -the majority- there were Italians, Portuguese, Brazilians, French, Syrians, Turks, Argentines and English. Among them were trade workers, newspaper carriers, servants, artists, farmers, industrialists, tanners.cooks, carpenters, shoemakers and students”, details the historian.

sunk in 5 minutes

The Prince of Asturias had been at sea for 16 days. It was a carnival Monday. In the evening a dance was held and the crew danced marchinhas in the main hall.

That morning it was raining heavily and the visibility was very bad, even for the experienced captain José Lotina. It was his eighth visit to Brazil under the command of the Prince of Asturias.

To avoid the storm and improve navigability, that morning Lotina decided to change course.

Instead of heading out to sea towards Santos, he took a detour. I did not know that the new trajectory crossed a shallow area where there were coral reefs.

At 4:15 a.m., the ocean liner hit rock formations in the Ponta da Pirabura area, on the Ilhabela coast. The crash damaged its structure, opening a crack of approximately 40 meters in the hull.. Within minutes the engine room was flooded, causing the boilers to explode and break the ship into three pieces.

In only five minutes the tragedy occurred: the Príncipe de Asturias sank and caused the death of more than 440 peoplewhich earned the liner the nickname “Brazilian Titanic” in Brazil, although it would be more appropriate to call it the “Spanish Titanic” because of its provenance.

To get an idea of ​​the speed of the sinking of the Príncipe de Asturias, it must be remembered that the original Titanic took over two hours to fully submerge.

From the Spanish ship 143 people were rescued and an English ship passing through the place pulled several corpses out of the sea.

More than a century later, the reason for the sinking of the Príncipe de Asturias is still a matter of controversy.

The body of Captain José Lotina was never found, nor was that of his first officer, Antônio Salazar Linas.

It is speculated that there were European immigrants traveling clandestinely because the number of graves found on the beaches exceeded a thousand.

The Prince of Asturias

The ship was built in Scotland in 1914., two years before the shipwreck, commissioned by a Spanish company.

It had a double hull structure, like the Titanic. At that time it was state-of-the-art technology that provided security and speed.

It was a mixed boat that It carried both people and cargo.

In addition to the passengers and crew, on the fateful trip that ended in tragedy, he was loaded with celectric cables, Portuguese wine and metals such as tin and copperas well as 12 marble and bronze statues that were destined for the Monument to the Spanish (Monument to the Magna Carta and the Four Argentine Regions) in Buenos Aires.

The ship is also believed to have contained 40,000 pounds of gold, but these have never been found.

This is the complete list of items that the ocean liner was carrying on the day of the tragedy:

12 bronze statues for the Monument to the Spaniards in Parque Palermo, in Buenos Aires;

1,470 tons of copper pieces; 668 tons of tin; 25 tons of tungsten; 150 tons of vanadium;

106 tons of chromite; 490 tons of high voltage electrical cables; 260 tons of copper sheets; 960 tons of lead; 450 tons of special steel; 80 demijohns of mercury.

Argentine Navy Arsenal: 14 two-ton bronze propellers and nine one-ton propellers; 20 two-ton iron anchors, 14 one-ton iron anchors, and 900 tons of iron chains.

Cork bales.

A difficult place to dive

Today, more than a century after the sinking, many of the remains of the ship lie at a depth of between 9 and 30 meters off the north coast of São Pauloand it is possible to dive in the place to see them.

However, the area is a dangerous dive site due to the currents.

Besides, at the wreckage site the waters are murky and dark. Divers run the risk of mistakenly entering the ship’s premises and getting lost inside, so only experienced professionals can access the area.

Thus, during the dives it is difficult to clearly see what remains of the Príncipe de Asturias, although some particular elements such as bathtubs, showers or dishes, among others, can be observed.

A professional diver for 35 years, João Paulo “Johnny” Franco, 52, has visited the Príncipe de Asturias six times.

“It is a difficult dive because the water is always very rough, even when the sea is calm. But it is a very interesting experience: it is possible to identify where the first and second classes were, find elements such as the bathtubs that the cabins had, and see the part with the boilers and cellars. It is a true immersion in history ”, he relates.

museum pieces

Some of the materials recovered from the ship now belong to a museum.

Divers were collecting many of these relics carried by the Prince of Asturias for years.

These and other items found by locals after the shipwreck are on display at the Nautical Museum, which opened its doors in Ilhabela in June 2022.

Over there cutlery and dishes used by guests can be found on board the shipand even dolls of girls who were on board.

“One of the 12 bronze statues destined for the Monument to the Spaniards in Palermo Park in Buenos Aires was also recovered. Today it is in the Museum of the Navy of Rio de Janeiro. There are more pieces stolen from the Príncipe de Asturias ship, currently in the hands of individuals, which are the subject of a process by the Brazilian National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute to recover them and send them to the Ilhabela museum”, explains the historian.

Some 85,000 visitors have toured the museum since it opened.

