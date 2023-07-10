Dhe question has become unavoidable as to who is actually responsible for financial and monetary policy in the German Reich today – in the government, in business and among the experts, in the cabinet of signatures eligible for discount. The situation is extremely serious. The fall of the mark, which made even the Austrian crown, with its stable dollar exchange rate of 71,000 crowns, a precious currency against us, pulls us further into a new price revolution that revolutionizes all social relations anew. The masses of workers and employees are seized with a mood of mixed bitterness and despair, making them more receptive to left-wing radical agitation which, after the experiences in Russia, which were so instructive for the German workers, had until recently been regarded as completely ineffective may.

At the same time, however, the last remnants of the old middle classes are being proletarianized, pulverized, and hopelessly destroyed by this new price revolution. And this destruction also arouses bitterness and despair and leads those affected by it, out of the resentment of the socially disadvantaged, in droves to the opposite extreme, to right-wing extremist propaganda. An activism of hate, an activism of destruction is campaigning from left and right with increasing success on this soil of economic misery.

The large masses in between, however, everything that likes to call itself the economy, the industrial entrepreneurs and the industrial workers, trade and capital investment, seek salvation in detachment from the mark, in flight from the destroyed currency, in the transition to a fictitious gold bill that is not based on real economic principles, but is purely book-based. What is the government doing about it? Instead of a uniformly thought-out, comprehensive plan, it shows nothing but a tangle of isolated measures that often clash with one another.

The failure of Berlin politics

In the spring she supported the mark. But at the same time that this support action was based on the most careful use of the scarce foreign exchange stocks for the most urgent needs at the moment, another Reich office, the Reichsbahn administration under the responsibility of the Reich Minister of Transport, could determine any foreign exchange amounts for stock purchases of English coal without being influenced. At the same time that the support action would have made it necessary to reduce the means of payment and a reduction in credit in order to get foreign currency out of the economy and to prevent new purchases from stocks, the Reich finance administration created the amounts of paper through its deficit management and the Reichsbank itself through its discount policy who pushed to buy up foreign exchange and because of which the support measures finally had to fail.