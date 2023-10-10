Tamar, Yonathan – known as Johnny –, Shahar, Arbel and Omer Kedem were a Jewish family living in Israel. This Saturday they were allegedly murdered by Hamas when they were in the shelter of their home, in the kibbutz where they lived. The children of this couple, who were with his mother at the time of the tragedy and who was also executed, were minors: the twin girls were six years old and the boy was four.

«On Saturday at 6:40 a.m., she sent us a message in the chat we shared. She said that she and her family were fine and that she needed to hear from us too. And she didn’t answer us again. The speaker is Eva, she is from Uruguay and lives in Israel. She met Tamar when she taught her municipality, politics and government classes at the university and since then they maintained a good friendship: «she was an impressive woman. “She could move mountains,” he defines her with a broken voice.

In conversation with the newspaper ‘ABC’, Eva tells how the members of that WhatsApp group she had with her former teacher began to worry when they didn’t know anything about Tamar. They began to question each other tirelessly until they received the worst news: “Yesterday afternoon they told us that they were murdered.”

Johnny and Tamar lived in the Nir Oz kibbutz, an agricultural village located in the south of Israel that has around 400 inhabitants, according to international media. There, he worked as an operations manager and wheat producer, according to Kedem’s own website, while she had been in the City Council for 15 years, in the areas of “culture, education and art.”

Granddaughter of migrant grandparents and daughter of independent parents, as she herself said on her own website, Tamar grew up in Jerusalem. Additionally, she served in the Army. She inherited her “pioneer and uncompromising action for the common good” from her predecessors. “She was a woman who wanted to educate, she wanted to do the best in the world,” Eva tells this newspaper. «She was with us for three years and she raised us all in life even though we were over 20 years old. In everything we had we called her, she hugged us, she took care of us. “She was a very special person,” she remembers.

Independent policy



Tamar Kedem was a community leader, as well as a fighter for women’s rights. Likewise, she worked as an advisor to the Department of Regional Cooperation of the Ministry of the Interior, according to what is extracted from her Facebook profile, in which she had shared publications of her and her family. She also accumulated experience in local politics, by helping young people to train in that field or by studying about it. Likewise, she founded ‘The Guild’, a group that brought together one hundred artists or the ‘Lev HaNegev’ school of dialogue.

“May we all have a good year” or “Hope is contagious. Have a happy holiday, full of good things »were some of the last messages that she had published on her social networks along with photos of moments with family or friends.

In addition to being a dedicated mother and teacher, Tamar also participated in politics. “She was a candidate for the municipal elections in her area,” her former student tells this newsroom. “She was dedicated to it: she went everywhere, asking people how she could make the area better (…) I still can’t believe talking about her in the past tense.”

The Kedems’ mother did not support any party, she was independent, says Eva. On her own website she had six points marked on which she was basing her candidacy: that residents actively participate in policy formulation; the effort to reach each neighbor; transparency, to generate trust; the fight for the common good and the change of leadership and work methods.

“We will never forget their faces”



The attack against all members of this family has reached social networks, where the events have been condemned. “An entire family murdered in cold blood,” Natali Bennett, the former prime minister of Israel, lamented on her Twitter profile. “Look at their happy faces, their love,” she continues, referring to a photograph that accompanies the message. «They have died at the hands of Palestinian terrorists. “Just because we are Jews,” she concluded.

«An entire family is gone. “This has to stop,” left-wing politician Stav Shaffir noted on her profile on the social network X. “We will never forget their faces.” The Kedem family puts a face to five of the more than a thousand lives destroyed by war on both sides.