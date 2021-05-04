Tuesday, May 4, 2021
The “Tragedy of Bin Al Khatib” forces an Iraqi minister to resign

May 4, 2021
From outside Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital in Baghdad

The Iraqi government said in a statement that Health Minister Hassan Al-Tamimi resigned today, Tuesday, after a fire in Baghdad caused by the explosion of an oxygen tank in a hospital treating Covid-19 patients last month, killing more than 80.
Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi’s government ordered the dismissal of the director of Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital and other senior officials there. The entire hospital had been converted to treat Covid-19 patients.
The April 24 fire highlighted the neglect of a system that was once one of the best healthcare in the Middle East.
Tamimi was suspended from work immediately after the fire. The government lifted the moratorium on Tuesday, but he resigned immediately.
The government ordered hospitals across the country to review and improve health and safety measures.

Source: Agencies

