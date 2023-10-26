Kneeling and crying uncontrollably, Wael Dahdouh, Al Jazeera’s bureau chief in Gaza, embraces the bodies of his wife, son and daughter, who have just died after an Israeli airstrike, according to the Ministry of Health. He received the news while covering the Israeli attacks on Gaza live. At least 25 people have died in this attack.

⭕️ LIVE: Family members of Al Jazeera Arabic Gaza corresponding to Wael Dahdouh killed in an Israeli strike, including his wife, son and daughter. https://t.co/3qo1DkcpCr — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) October 25, 2023

Al Jazeera reported that correspondent Wael al-Dahdouh had moved his family to Nuseirat from their home in northern Gaza after Israel warned residents to move south ahead of its expected ground incursion against Hamas militants.

An Al Jazeera camera records Wael Dahdouh as he kneels before his son.



Afp







Al Jazeera claims that other members of Dahdouh’s family were also killed in the attack. This network did not accuse Israel of the attack on Wael Dahdouh’s family. There was also no immediate comment from the Israeli army on this attack, which according to Al Jazeera affected an area in the Nuseirat refugee camp, in central Gaza.

Heartbreaking. Al Jazeera Arabic is reporting that the family of their Gaza correspondent Wael Dahdouh—his wife, his son, his daughter—have been killed in an Israeli strike on a house they were sheltering in. pic.twitter.com/cVrRwobUBJ —Barry Malone (@malonebarry) October 25, 2023

The ordeal of Palestinian journalists



Forced to flee Israeli bombings in Gaza City, hundreds of Palestinian journalists cover the war between the Islamist movement Hamas and Israel in terrible conditions and risking their lives. Some work for local media and others for the international press. But everyone suffers the same ordeal to practice their profession. The newsrooms are now in tents set up in the courtyard of a hospital. At night they are transformed into rest rooms.

According to their union, at least 22 journalists have died in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war, triggered by an unprecedented attack on Israel launched by Hamas on October 7 from this narrow territory.

At the beginning of the conflict, the media present in the Strip worked in offices located in Gaza City. But intense Israeli bombing forced them to move south, although airstrikes hit the entire territory. Several hundred journalists have set up shop in the courtyard of the Nasser hospital in the city of Khan Yunes.

Men and women clad in protective helmets come and go non-stop, sporting the word “Press” on their bulletproof vests. They share the courtyard with more than 30,000 Palestinians displaced by the war. Thanks to the hospital’s generators, they still have electricity to charge their cell phones, computers and cameras.

Hygiene conditions, on the other hand, are basic. Running water is continually interrupted and many wash with sprayers in the bathrooms. In tents, some sleep directly on the floor. To have more privacy, some women decide to sleep in their vehicles.

Nasser Hospital, where hundreds of journalists have settled in the courtyard.



Afp







«I hesitate to pick up the phone from my daughter»



«We have been working from the Nasser hospital for two weeks. We slept in the car. “I drink very little water so I don’t have to go to the bathroom,” explains Wissam Yassin, correspondent for the American Arabic-language channel Al-Hurra. «The bombings do not stop around us. On several occasions we were forced to abandon our cameras and not go on air to broadcast live,” he adds. “To take a shower, I went to the house of a family I didn’t know, next to the hospital,” he says.

It is not the first Israeli offensive that Yassin has covered in Gaza. But he has never experienced “such difficult conditions,” he says. “Sometimes I hesitate to answer my nine-year-old daughter Bana’s calls because I can’t stand her crying and I feel helpless to calm her down,” she says.

Huda Hiyazi, 25, grew up in Spain before settling in Gaza five years ago, where she works as a correspondent for a Spanish network. She lives with the other reporters installed in the hospital courtyard. «It is the first time that I cover a war of this magnitude. The situation is tragic and I haven’t seen my family for fifteen days. I think about them all the time and that puts more pressure on me », she sighs.

Hijazi also holds Spanish nationality and, in theory, will be able to leave the Strip if the Rafah post is opened, on the border with Egypt. She has decided that she will stay “to do her job.” But she has no doubt that she will get her family, who has remained in Gaza City, out.

Mohamad Daher, a 34-year-old correspondent for the Jordanian network Roya, evacuated his family from Gaza to Nuseirat, in the center. And Nizar Sadawi, 36, a correspondent for the Turkish network TRT World, regrets that the telecommunications problems caused by the bombings complicate the possibility of speaking with his family. Everyone works with the same fear that something will happen to their families.