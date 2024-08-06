According to the criteria of

According to the Anchorage Daily News, the Texan family of four were on a 26-foot aluminum boat they were sharing with four other people on Saturday, Aug. 3, when the waters began to get rough around 7 p.m., a U.S. Coast Guard spokesman said.

After this situation, the The crew sent a distress message, which was picked up by the ship Salty Seaso the boat responded and managed to reach the place at approximately 8:00 PM where they managed to rescue four people from a life raft. However, They were unable to locate any member of the Texan family.

About, CBS News He reported that The Coast Guard conducted search and rescue missions near Homer and crews canvassed the area. Additionally, support was requested from Divers to search for missing family until Sunday, August 4Authorities suspended search efforts at 6 p.m. Sunday, officials confirmed to MySA.

Who were the members of the Texas family that sank on a boat in Alaska?



According to the cited media, a relative identified the missing as Mary and David Maynard and his two sons, Colton, 11, and Brantley, 7.

Mary Maynard, 37, was a nurse and David Maynard, 42, stayed home with the children. and had a lawn care business. According to MySAMaynard’s two children were students in the district and she is making sure counselors are available to help children and staff process the tragic news.