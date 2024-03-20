The death of her boyfriend, former hockey player Konstantin Kolstov, once again shook the life of the WTA number 2, the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, like that of her father four years ago, but this time the two-time Australian Open champion has decided not to let herself be enveloped by pain and has surprised everyone with her decision to play the Miami Open, where she is the second seed.

On Tuesday, just hours after the death of her boyfriend, Konstantin Kolstov, which Miami Dade County Police (USA) are investigating as an apparent suicide, tennis player Aryna Sabalenka was seen training on the courts at Crandon Park and alone has asked to be exempt from post-match press conferences.

As a kind of concession of fate, her first rival will also be her best friend on the circuit, the Spanish Paula Badosa, who defeated the Romanian Simona Halep in the initial phase, back on the courts after a year and a half away for doping.

“She's a strong woman, so I think she'll draw power from somewhere, and I hope it's a good match. We'll see,” Badosa briefly commented after her victory, and then confessed that playing against her in these circumstances will be “very uncomfortable.”

The Spanish Paula Badosa reacts after a play in her first round match of the Miami Masters 1000 against the Romanian Simona Halep. Miami Gardens, March 20, 2024. Badosa will be the first round rival of the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka © Reuters / USA Today Sports – Geoff Burke

The meeting with Badosa will be the only truce, because nothing mitigates the loss of Sabalenka, who has been left without the most important ally of a career that has only grown in recent years, precisely the seasons in which he had managed to settle his personal debt to the Grand Slams because, although he had two doubles titles, he had never managed to win a singles title until he did it in Australia in 2023.

“You are my dearest person, my best friend and my strongest support. Peace be with you, strength, patience and health.”. This is how Sabalenka had referred to Kolstov on his social networks when she congratulated him on his 42nd birthday in April of last year.

An undoubted rebound

The last seasons were those of his consolidation, especially from a mental point of view. The devastating right that made her a revelation in 2017, when she led Belarus to the final of the Fed Cup (today's Billie Jean King Cup), has been purged. But fundamentally the episodes of emotional breakdown have been left behind, such as the one she suffered in the Roland Garros semifinal in 2023 against the Czech Karolina Muchová.

Sabalenka has stopped being dubious in her statements off the court. In 2020, she was accused of being close to Alexander Lukachenko's government amid the protests that broke out after her re-election, because she appeared to sign a letter from athletes who asked to depoliticize sport in Belarus.

But then she decided to raise her voice against the war in Ukraine, she even declared herself willing to wear the ribbons with the colors of the yellow and blue flag that her Ukrainian colleagues distributed in Indian Wells in 2022, and she is one of the few Russian players or Belarusian player who stays at the net waiting for the handshake that he knows will not come from his rival when he faces a Ukrainian player.



Belarusian player Aryna Sabalenka trains on the courts of the Miami Masters 1000 two days after the death of her boyfriend, former ice hockey player Konstantin Kolstov. Miami Gardens, March 20, 2024 ©AP/Rebecca Blackwell

More recently, he decided to go against the trend of other rackets who declared themselves delighted that Olympic tennis was being played in an emblematic setting like Roland Garros, and expressed his doubts about the convenience of returning to clay at a time when it has just been played. on the grass of Wimbledon and the circuit is preparing to turn to the hard courts for the United States Open.

Her renewed mental strength translated into two Australian Open titles, the final at Flushing Meadows and the Madrid Open crown, in addition to the weeks she spent at the end of 2023 at the top of the WTA.

A recurring nightmare

The parallels between this new loss and that of his father Sergey are inevitable. Both were professional ice hockey players, although Sergey's career was abruptly cut short at age 19 due to a car accident.

The two were fundamental in Sabalenka's sports career. In fact, her father was the one who took her to a tennis court for the first time, and also her first coach. And they both said goodbye unexpectedly.

Sergey died at the age of 43, as a result of meningitis. His departure was about to ruin Aryna's career, and he confessed some time later that his return to the court after the death of his father was due to shared dreams.



File photo of former Pittsburgh Penguins player Konstantin Kolstov, who died Monday in Miami. New York, September 24, 2005 © AP / Diogenes Agcaoili Jr.

“I'm just trying to fight because my dad wanted me to be No. 1,” he said when he played in Adelaide two months after his loss. “I do it for him, that's what's helping me be strong right now.”

Three years later, her profuse crying when she beat Elena Rybakina in the final in Australia was a tribute to another common project: winning a Grand Slam before reaching the age of 25.

Now “the Tiger”, as he is nicknamed in the circuit due to the tattoo of a tiger that he displays on his left forearm, will try again to find his winning paw among the ashes of the tragedy.