Down the stairs, the ambulance team takes the sick person out of his house and into the vehicle. “I’ll see you after a while, Quino, cheer him up, nothing will happen, right now you’re coming back,” the woman says goodbye. But the ambulancemen know that they will go around the city in search of a hospital that has a free bed for the sick. As these contacts are made, the patient’s labored breathing drowns out the beeps of the medical machinery. Paramedics are on edge. Like the rest of the health personnel, they suffer from sufficient equipment, lack of rest, the incessant trauma of seeing how “whole families” are infected, they repeat, “whole families”, and colleagues, without being able to give them a hand.

Keep reading