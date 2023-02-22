Salvatore Eroe was renovating a building when he was electrocuted by high voltage cables: he leaves behind three small children

Another accident in the workplace cost the life of a very young man, only 36 years old, a native and resident of Avola, in the province of Syracuse. His name was Savior Hero, was a worker in a construction company and was reportedly electrocuted by high voltage cables. He leaves behind his partner and three young children.

Another tragedy shook in the space of a few days Sicily. A few days ago, in Catania, a 35-year-old man lost his life following a serious road accident.

His name was Salvatore Cantarella and while he was aboard his motorcyclelost control of the vehicle and crashed into a concrete wall. He was well known throughout the area for his activities as a scout, DJ and musician.

Salvatore was also the name of the 36-year-old man who yesterday, Tuesday 21 February, lost his life in Avolastill in Sicily, but in the province of Syracuse.

Hero worked as a laborer at a Construction Company of the place and just as he was engaged in the renovation of a building, the irreparable happened.

The man would have involuntarily bumped into gods high voltage cables and he would have been thunderstruck. Some of his colleagues immediately rescued him, but despite their timely intervention and the 118 doctors, there was nothing they could do for the 36-year-old.

Salvatore Eroe leaves his mate And three children still very small.

Condolences for the death of Salvatore Eroe

The event shocked everyone in Avola, where everyone knew and liked Salvatore. Lots of i condolence messages appeared on the web in the past few hours.

The drama took place in one day for the whole city it must have been joyousgiven that the last day of celebration for the historic carnival was scheduled for yesterday.

Rossana Cannatamayor of Avola, thus expressed her condolences on social media and that of all citizens: