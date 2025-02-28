If you do not recognize the first traffic signal That you can see in the image about these lines do not worry: it is one of the questions in which more people fail in the theoretical examination of the driving card.

This is what the expert in road safety and creator of content in Tiktok @victor.vial reveals in a video. “This is the question What the most fails people And that it is more suspended in theoretical exams, and it is not so difficult, “he says.

It is one of a round signal with white background, red edge and the drawing of A smoke carwhich in this case is represented by twelve small black points.

In the short video, the road safety expert raises three options of response: a) prohibited cars, b) prohibited motor vehicles yc) low emissions zone.

As the Catalog of Vertical Signals of the Ministry of Interior collects, this signal is the R-120 and means “prohibition of access to vehicles based on its environmental badge or other environmental criteria that are established. “Thus, the correct answer to the question posed by the Tiktoker is the c).

The theoretical examination of the DGT consists of a test of 30 questions With three response options, of which only one is correct. To take the exam there are 30 minutes of limit and you can make a maximum of three mistakes.