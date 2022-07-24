The software subsystem of the State traffic inspectorate “State traffic police data showcase” can improve the convenience of issuing driver’s licenses. This was announced on Sunday, July 24 TASS at the press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

The department recalled that now the resource allows people to obtain information contained in the state register of vehicles on the State Services portal.

“Information about driver’s licenses is also necessary to enable drivers of vehicles to use electronic documents, which in the future will improve the quality of life of citizens and the convenience of obtaining public services for issuing driver’s licenses,” the agency’s interlocutor explained.

It is noted that the “State Traffic Safety Inspectorate Data Showcase” allows you to store information generated in the department’s data banks, as well as provide them to consumers.

Earlier, on June 30, the head of the Main Directorate for Road Safety of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Police Lieutenant General Mikhail Chernikov, said that by the end of 2022, it is planned to launch electronic driver’s licenses in Russia.

Prior to that, on June 24, it was reported that from July 1, the Internet database of persistent violators of traffic rules “State Traffic Safety Inspectorate Data Showcase” will start working in the Russian Federation.

It is clarified that the “Data Mart” will make it possible to check how often drivers break the rules and whether they have ever been deprived of their rights. This will affect car sharing companies, taxi aggregators and other organizations that allow people to drive cars. The database will include all violators – both citizens of the Russian Federation and foreigners.