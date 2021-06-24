The State Traffic Inspectorate does not support the initiative to install the “Spikes” identification mark on cars when using such tires. This is reported on June 24 by TASS with reference to the press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

“The traffic inspectorate does not support the initiative to limit the speed limit in the city and return the obligation to install the” Spikes “identification mark on a vehicle when using studded tires,” the source said.

Earlier, the Rosasphalt association proposed to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Transport and the State Duma to introduce fines for drivers who drive studded tires in the summer.

Rosasphalt paid special attention to the damage to the asphalt with studded tires. The association proposes to introduce fines of up to 2 thousand rubles for their use in the summer, as well as a speed limit of up to 80 km / h outside the city and up to 60 km / h in the city. In addition, it is also proposed to prescribe the mandatory presence of the identification mark “Ш” under the glass.

According to the head of Rosasfalt Nikolay Bystrov, due to the constant and uncontrolled use of spikes, a track appears on the roads, which contractors have to repair within the warranty period.

On June 11, the traffic police warned drivers about the dangers of talking on the phone while driving. According to the department, looking away from the road and the surrounding situation increases the reaction time.

A driver using a telephone while driving a car may be held liable under Art. 12.36.1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation, which provides for an administrative penalty in the form of a fine of 1.5 thousand rubles.