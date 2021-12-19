The traffic police was forced to postpone the issuance of driver’s licenses and registration of cars again due to a technical failure that occurred in the operation of the information system of the service on December 18. This is reported on the official website inspection.

As specified in the traffic police, at present, specialists continue to work on eliminating the consequences of the failure, but this will take them more time than expected.

“This makes it impossible to receive citizens on December 19 at the registration and examination departments of the State Traffic Inspectorate. The approximate time of completion of the work is the evening of December 19, ”the department noted.

They added that in connection with this situation, all registration and examination departments of the traffic police will work on December 20.

A major failure in the traffic police information system became known earlier on December 18. The Ministry of Internal Affairs said that such failures are isolated, and assured that if errors are detected in the work, the specialists of the department will immediately eliminate them. At the same time, it was initially assumed that the Russians who made an appointment on December 18 would be able to apply for services on December 19 and in the following days.