From: George Anastasiadis

There’s another fight at the traffic light. © Michael Kappeler/dpa/Collage

The traffic light continues as it stopped before the summer break: with arguments and mutual blockades. That depresses the mood in the country. A commentary by Merkur Editor-in-Chief Georg Anastasiadis.

Munich – The traffic light government is done with itself and the world – it just doesn’t know it yet. The citizens do: According to the latest surveys, a record three quarters of them no longer trust the alliance of SPD, Greens and FDP. As proof, the Green Minister for Family Affairs Paus has now also stopped Finance Minister Lindner’s growth law in order to extort a few more billions from the FDP boss, as in the bazaar, for her completely over-ambitious basic child security. If it came as planned by Ms. Paus, this would further strengthen recipients of state transfer payments compared to regularly working parents and in some families raise the question of whether it is still worth going to work instead of going to the state.

Another dispute in the traffic light coalition: Paus blocks Lindner’s growth law

Even after a year of the toughest clashes, the brutality with which the coalition parties are putting their own well-being before that of the country is astounding. Green family politicians should also know that you can only distribute money that has previously been earned – but for this the economy must first be pulled out of the recession. The Lindner law offered at least initial approaches such as less bureaucracy, investment premiums for more climate protection and small tax relief.

Even more important than these modest reliefs would have been the signal to citizens and companies that the government has recognized the country’s precarious situation – and is finally taking decisive action. But the coalition members used the first reunion after the summer break to destroy this opportunity, although it is unclear whether the family minister really acted on her own account or with the secret approval of her party friend, Economics Minister Robert Habeck. In any case, the chancellor, who in the summer interview gave the good mood bear and did his best to gloss over the climate in his coalition, looks like a drowned poodle. Germany suffers from many burdens such as expensive energy, excessive bureaucracy, backward digitization. But the number one stress factor has become the traffic light government itself, which does not stand for change but for strife and standstill, thus discouraging citizens and investors. How long does the FDP want to shake hands?