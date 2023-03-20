Home page politics

From: Christian Deutschlaender

Split

Markus Söder (CSU), Prime Minister of Bavaria. © Peter Kneffel/dpa

The new suffrage is as ugly as it sounds. Now a torn Bavarian lion could cause trouble in the election campaign, comments Christian Deutschländer.

The right to vote is the operating system of democracy. Anyone who changes it should weigh it up carefully and look for a broad majority. The traffic light coalition has now pushed through the restructuring in its own favor with a simple majority, against massive protests by the opposition and against internal concerns.

New traffic light suffrage: Orbán’s stench is wafting through Berlin – with consequences for the Bavarian election?

It’s as ugly as it sounds: Orbán’s stench is wafting through Berlin. Strategically, that’s not a smart move either. In the state election campaign in Bavaria this fall and in several eastern states in 2024, the SPD/Greens/FDP now have a reputation for wanting to silence the opposition and entire regions that they feel are unwelcome to vote.

The CSU in particular wants to use this. If only to distract from their own tactical failure. Of course, the party leadership has maneuvered itself into this existential situation by blocking a really fair reform for years. All reforms that she supported always had the side effect of disproportionately favoring the CSU – just as unfair as the current law. So failure on both sides.

Suffrage: The CSU has also failed tactically – the torn Bavarian lion can become uncomfortable

And now? The outcome is legally and politically open. Red, green and yellow will become clear: The CSU wants to use the electoral Zoff to underpin the existing impression that the traffic light is pursuing anti-Bavarian politics. A Bavarian lion with a torn mane, three legs and no tail can be a particularly difficult opponent in an election year.

Christian Deutschlaender