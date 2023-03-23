Home page politics

There is disagreement in the traffic light coalition, but the chancellor lets the brawlers do as they please. Is it possible to govern like this? A comment by Mike Schier.

It was an interview that should stay in the collective memory for a while. When Robert Habeck stated in front of an audience of millions on ARD on Tuesday evening that he was “a bit alarmed” about the lack of unity in the coalition, he seemed exhausted and frustrated. He dished out against the coalition partners, but there was hardly any self-criticism. Incidentally, the situation is similar when you are currently speaking to FDP politicians.

Dispute in the traffic light coalition: can this be governed in the long term?

It was not even three weeks ago that Scholz felt a “tangible hook” in Meseberg. Since then, however, more tangible uppercuts have been distributed, with the chancellor himself strikingly taking cover. The ban on burners, the heated discussion about heating, the fundamental differences about the budget – Scholz lets the brawlers do their thing. Apparently he is solely relying on solving all the problems at one go at the coalition summit on Sunday, just as he ended the dispute over the remaining runtimes of nuclear power plants with a word of power. But is it possible to govern in the long run?

The traffic light has both a communication and an organizational problem. First: You don’t get the message that the balance sheet is actually better than the general impression. Secondly, the early warning system in the event of differences of opinion within the alliance does not work. On the contrary! Habeck even assumes deliberate sabotage. However, a coalition can only succeed if the partners trust each other and can sometimes treat each other to success. These would have to be agreed at the top level, i.e. Messrs. Scholz, Habeck, Lindner, plus Ms. Baerbock. Government craft beyond the public. But if the cacophony continues, the fish stinks from the head. The Union can look forward to the elections in Bavaria and Hesse.

