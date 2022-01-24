It ended one more week for most of the Mexican teams in the MX League. Matchday 3 closed and with it, gradually, each of the clubs began to take shape in this incipient Closing Tournament 2022.
Here we present what is the probability of the technical director of your team without losing his job, in the traffic light of coaches.
Another of the coaches who could have the hours counted in Liga MX is Marcelo Mendez. The Uruguayan technical director has not been even a quarter of what was shown in the previous tournament with Atlético San Luis.
In the current tournament he has not won a single game, which has set off alarms in the club.
Although it is true that the Spanish helm needs to play a match in Clausura 2022, the Mazatlán FC team has not looked good on the pitch.
The team of Benat San Jose Gil He has made mistakes and this has finished affecting the two games played.
An interesting bet is the one made by Santos Laguna by rehiring the strategist Peter Caixinha. Although the coach has not gone as he would like, since at the beginning of the tournament he tied and now has two consecutive defeats.
In the last match, they fell dramatically against Necaxa 4-1. Murky waters in the Comarca Lagunera.
On the other hand, the Argentine Sebastian Mendez He has not been able to give a different face to the Xolos de Tijuana team.
Although the advantage is that they still have a pending game to play, which could be pure oxygen in case they get the three units against Puebla.
At last, the Spanish helmsman Paul Guede He achieved victory with the Rayos del Necaxa team, and how, by beating Santos Laguna by a score of 1-4.
This triumph was pure oxygen for those from Aguascalientes, who advanced to 12th place in the competition.
A start with chiaroscuro is what the coach has experienced Leonaro Ramos at the head of the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro.
At this start of the semester, they have two losses and a draw, so they will have to work hard to turn the team around.
What a start to the tournament to be forgotten that the team of the Eagles of America. Those led by the strategist Santiago Solari They still do not know the victory in the tournament, adding a draw and a defeat. It should be noted that they have a pending match.
The situation with the technical director Michel Leano It leaves more questions than answers. The rojiblanco team started the contest on the right foot by getting a win by a landslide, however, after that, Chivas added a loss and a draw.
On the other hand, Michael Herrera He continues to guide the Tigres to a good port. Although it is true that they remain unconvinced on the pitch, true to his style, the ‘Louse’ has made the team die on the line in every game. Today they add a win, a draw and a loss.
Gradually the coach Javier Aguirre begins to give a new face to Rayados de Monterrey. They are currently in seventh place overall with 5 units. Those of La Pandilla continue without knowing defeat.
the brazilian Ricardo Ferretti He continues to lead the Bravos de Juárez as a whole. The border squad adds two victories and only one loss in this incipient semester.
The team’s long pants have full confidence in ‘Tuca’, who has used his experience to add points.
technical director Ariel Holan He will continue with chamba for a while, of course, unless something exceptional happened to the group of the Panzas Verdes del León.
So far, those from Bajío still haven’t been defeated and have 5 points, which is a reflection of 2 draws and a victory.
The Blue Cross Machine team could not achieve the victory that they had more than tied against Monterrey, letting go of the three points of the BBA field.
Even so, the cement workers remain undefeated and are among the serious candidates for the title at the hands of John Reynoso.
the helmsman Nacho Ambriz he started the contest with the left foot, falling by a 5-0 win against the Pumas; however, that game served to correct mistakes and add two wins in a row. Although it is still far from promising football with the Red Devils of Toluca.
On the other hand, William Almada remains firm on the bench of the Tuzos del Pachuca. Since he arrived at the La Bella Airosa team, he has been able to impregnate his touch and spirit in each game, adding 6 points and only one loss.
Despite yesterday’s defeat against the Tigers, the Pumas fans are firm with the work that the coach has done Andres Lillini. Although once again he lost important men who changed clubs, with what he has he has taken advantage and left everything on the field.
Nicholas Larcamon remains firm on the bench of the Camoteros del Puebla. Today the Uruguayan strategist is one of the best coaches in Mexican soccer. So far he has 4 points and a pending match in the competition.
What to say about the coach Diego Coca? Without a doubt, today the best strategist in Mexican soccer. With few credentials, the helmsman managed to give him the long-awaited second title in the entire history of the Atlas.
His name is written in gold letters in the Guadalajara team, where he is loved by the fans and the board.
