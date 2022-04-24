In the absence of a day to finish the regular phase of the Clausura 2022 tournament, we analyze the performance of each of the coaches of the Liga MX teams.
Therefore, in the following list we will see which are the technical directors who are on the tightrope to be dismissed for the next contest.
The ‘tuka‘ is an eminence in Mexican soccer, the border team has not managed to work even with him, due to the poor squad they have, so the continuity of Ferretti regardless of the situation.
The uncertainty of what will happen to Gallos Blancos suggests that many of its workers will seek to leave the institution, Hernan Cristante He has not been able to make the team from Queretaro shine, being the penultimate in the classification.
The border team has not raised its level for several tournaments, this time it seems that they will again be left without advancing to the final phase and the continuity of the Argentine looks very complicated.
Nacho Ambriz He has had a very bad tournament at the head of the scarlet team, it is almost a fact that they will not even qualify for the Liguilla and it has truly been a disappointment given the good squad that the Mexican team has.
Despite the fact that they have had victories in this final stretch of the tournament, the reality is that they are closer to being left out and for the fourth consecutive time since their appearance they have not been able to qualify for the next round or through the playoffs, so it will be complicated to stay for the next tournament.
There has been talk that the Argentine coach could leave the institution if he does not receive the salary increase he aspires to, in addition, he is closing his participation in the Clausura 2022 in a bad way, likewise, a defeat in the Concachampions final could be catastrophic for his continuity .
The position of the Peruvian coach has begun to be in doubt, due to the internal personal problems that are being talked about that he could have with Jaime Ordialesand in this situation he could be living his last games directing the Machine.
The former goalkeeper begins his stage as interim coach of the Panzas Verdes de León, after the resignation of Ariel Holan, the former emerald player will take the reins for the remainder of the championship. So it is an uncertainty if he gets the job or just stays on a two-date interim.
The Comarca Lagunera team could stay out of the playoffs, but not everything has been the responsibility of Fentanesbut from the lousy start of the tournament Peter Caixinhaat the head of the team the Mexican coach has achieved several victories, so it will be a question of the board if they allow him to continue leading the team.
The Mexican coach was directing the Tapatio on the MX Expansion League and arrived to lead the first team on an interim basis, replacing Marcelo Michel Leano. So far the face of the Flock has changed so it would not be surprising if he stays the next tournament if he does a good job in the final phase.
The Argentine coach replaced Santiago Solari, after his bad start to the tournament, in the first instance it was announced that he would be interim, but it was not said for how long. At the end of the day he will end up staying minimally until the end of this tournament, but still with the uncertainty if he will stay officially as coach of the first team.
The ‘Jimmy‘ took the reins of the Rayos to get them out of the last positions of the classification, it took him several weeks but it seems that little by little he has managed to function well, achieving several victories that, to be honest, were not budgeted for.
The ‘king midas‘ arrived to put order in a second stage with the Monterrey team, managed to recover ground, after the team’s lousy start to the tournament with Javier Aguirre and it seems that no matter what happens, the next tournament will continue.
It has been a discreet tournament for the red and blacks, after having been champions, however, the Argentine’s work does not seem to move and he can be calm so far.
At the beginning of the tournament there were many rumors about the interest of the Eagles to join the team, but with the passing of the days that has dissipated and he has been in charge of continuing in a good moment with the Strip.
The ‘Louse‘ is still in the process of continuing to search for the championship for the feline entity, he has had good regular phases, but he needs to consolidate his work with a title for the auriazules.
The coach of the Tuzos has done a great job with the team from Hidalgo, at the moment in his first tournament with the team he has them as leaders of the classification and as candidates for the title.
