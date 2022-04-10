The ‘Tuca’ has the frontiersmen in last place in the competition with only 8 points. His continuity at the head of the club is not certain and he could leave at the end of the tournament.

This speaks of the deep crisis that those of Aguascalientes are going through, which are murky.

The canophiles are in 13th place in the competition with 15 points. Although they have had a tournament with chiaroscuro, possibly its continuity will be analyzed at the end of the contest.

So far he has the Scarlets in eighth place with 18 units, although the team is not convincing on the pitch.

Last weekend they achieved the third consecutive victory, so they slipped into the playoffs of the tournament for the time being.

The ‘Nani’ has given a different face to the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro team, although the numbers are relative, by achieving 2 wins, 4 draws and 2 losses.

The former soccer player still does not know the victory at the head of Mazatlan, a team that is suffering from not being in the last places of the competition.

His continuity in the club will depend on whether he manages to enter the playoffs and, if it happens, play a good role in the league.

Currently the university students remain in 10th place with 16 units, and are getting closer to sneaking into the playoffs at the last minute.

Much of this work is thanks to the technical director Andre Soareswho has 4 wins, 2 draws and 3 losses.

The ‘King Midas’ has 4 wins, a draw and a loss. Now they will seek to enter the league directly.

His name has already been written in gold letters in the history of the cement producers for the championship, although he wishes to continue reaping triumphs and joy for the fans.

Now they are still in the fight to improve their place in the general standings, where they are in fourth place with 22 points.

Those from La Franja are in third place with 23 points and the Argentine has 6 wins, 5 draws and 2 setbacks.

The felines are second and have 26 points.

Now with the group of the Tuzos del Pachuca he will look for the title of this semester and he has everything to achieve it.