One more week ended in the Torneo Clausura 2022 and the general table has taken shape for the upcoming games prior to the playoffs and playoffs.
Today we present to you how much the work of your team’s coach is at risk at this stage of the competition in the 90min traffic light.
Coach Ricardo Ferretti he is not having a good time with the Bravos de Juárez team.
The ‘Tuca’ has the frontiersmen in last place in the competition with only 8 points. His continuity at the head of the club is not certain and he could leave at the end of the tournament.
Another of the coaches who is not having a good time is Marcelo Michel Leano. The helmsman of Chivas continues to have the team down, however, he has the support of Amaury Vergara, although the fans are crying out for him to leave.
The harsh reality returned to the Rayos del Necaxa team. After the promising start of the coach Jaime Lozanothe numbers have gone from more to less.
This speaks of the deep crisis that those of Aguascalientes are going through, which are murky.
The Argentine Helmsman Sebastian Ariel Mendez Xolos de Tijuana continues to be out of qualifying places.
The canophiles are in 13th place in the competition with 15 points. Although they have had a tournament with chiaroscuro, possibly its continuity will be analyzed at the end of the contest.
On the other hand, the technical director of the Red Devils of Toluca, Ignatius Ambrizis living a situation with ups and downs.
So far he has the Scarlets in eighth place with 18 units, although the team is not convincing on the pitch.
After being severely criticized by a sector of Azulcremas fans, everything seems to indicate that the coach Fernando Ortiz is raising the boat of the Eagles of America.
Last weekend they achieved the third consecutive victory, so they slipped into the playoffs of the tournament for the time being.
Another of the strategists who continues to work at forced marches is the Argentine Hernan Rolando Cristante.
The ‘Nani’ has given a different face to the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro team, although the numbers are relative, by achieving 2 wins, 4 draws and 2 losses.
While is true that gabriel knight He has 4 games so far, the results are adverse, since he has 2 draws and 2 losses.
The former soccer player still does not know the victory at the head of Mazatlan, a team that is suffering from not being in the last places of the competition.
At 44 years of age, Eduardo Fentanes adds 15 points with Santos Laguna, remaining in 12th place in Clausura 2022.
His continuity in the club will depend on whether he manages to enter the playoffs and, if it happens, play a good role in the league.
The rudder Andres Lillini continues in the fight to get the Pumas back into a Big Party.
Currently the university students remain in 10th place with 16 units, and are getting closer to sneaking into the playoffs at the last minute.
Gradually, the Atlético San Luis team has been adding units, which are enough to be within the reclassification.
Much of this work is thanks to the technical director Andre Soareswho has 4 wins, 2 draws and 3 losses.
For his part, the technical Ariel Holan remains firm on the bench of the Panzas Verdes del León. So far, the emeralds are in 7th place with 19 units and will seek to continue working hard to get a better position.
Despite being criticized by a considerable section of Monterrey fans, Victor Manuel Vucetich He has the backing of the club’s top brass to continue on the bench.
The ‘King Midas’ has 4 wins, a draw and a loss. Now they will seek to enter the league directly.
After having given the title to Cruz Azul after more than 20 years of long drought, the coach Juan Maximo Reynoso continues in the fight for a new title with the Machine.
His name has already been written in gold letters in the history of the cement producers for the championship, although he wishes to continue reaping triumphs and joy for the fans.
Another of the coaches who has a job for a while is Diego Coca. The helmsman of the Atlas Foxes has also already written his name in gold letters with the people of Guadalajara, when he won the second title in his history.
Now they are still in the fight to improve their place in the general standings, where they are in fourth place with 22 points.
The ‘Cinderella’ of Liga MX, the Camoteros del Puebla team, want to achieve the feat of winning the title from the hand of Nicholas Larcamon.
Those from La Franja are in third place with 23 points and the Argentine has 6 wins, 5 draws and 2 setbacks.
The ‘Louse’ Herrera He has used his experience as a coach and the powerful roster of the Tigers to lead the team to be among serious contenders for the title.
The felines are second and have 26 points.
What to say about the coach William Almada? Without a doubt, showing that working with dedication things can be achieved.
Now with the group of the Tuzos del Pachuca he will look for the title of this semester and he has everything to achieve it.
