From: Marcus Gable

The traffic light coalition is pushing ahead with the building energy law. A paper available on Merkur.de now reveals which deadlines and phases the government has agreed on.

Berlin – The Building Energy Act (GEG) is also a difficult birth in political terms. At least both critics and proponents can now see more clearly where the Federal Government believes the journey should go. After further discussions and deliberations, the three traffic light parties agreed on important details in a top-level round.

in one Merkur.de from IPPEN MEDIA The present paper speaks of guard rails, and there should also be a transitional period for the heat transition. The plan provides for the introduction of mandatory municipal heat planning, and there will then be Germany-wide municipal heat planning by 2028 at the latest. Municipalities are thus given more say, but they are also held accountable.

Heat transition in Germany: Convertible gas heaters may also be installed in the coming years

The regulations of the GEG do not apply to heating exchanges as long as there is no municipal heating plan, it is said. In addition, from January 1, 2024, “gas heaters may be installed if they can be converted to hydrogen”. The exception also applies to new buildings outside of new development areas. For new development areas themselves, the regulations of the GEG “immediately from 1.1.2024” are binding.

What happens next depends on municipal heat planning. If this provides for a climate-neutral gas network, during this transitional phase, gas heaters that can be converted to hydrogen may continue to be installed. In the case of municipal heating planning that does not provide for a climate-neutral gas network, the installation of gas heaters is only permitted “if they are operated with 65 percent biomass, non-connected hydrogen or its derivatives”.

How will Germany heat in the future? According to the traffic light government, convertible gas heaters should also remain permitted. © IMAGO / Michael Gstettenbauer



Traffic light heating law: no differences between private and public buildings

If no CO2-neutral gas network is planned as part of the municipal heating plan, “reasonable transitional periods for switching to the new technology that will not delay the implementation of the municipal heating plan” apply. From the beginning of 2024, “the sale of appropriate heating systems” must be combined with advice “that points out the possible effects of municipal heating planning and the possible inefficiency”. In addition, “corresponding information campaigns about CO2 pricing and the climate protection law” are being planned.

No distinction is made between private and public houses.

Building energy law in Germany: New regulations for heating with wood and pellets

After months of heated debates about the heat pump, especially in public, the traffic light coalition has now decided that the various options for climate-neutral heating systems should be treated equally “in order to take regional differences into account”. However, it is about practicality and the fulfillment of sustainability criteria. The paper also states: “The conditions for achieving the 65 percent approach will be revised uniformly for new buildings and existing buildings.”

Accordingly, “the discriminatory technical requirements for heating and infrastructure” are deleted in the GEG. For example, heating systems operated with wood and pellets would meet the 65 percent requirement without exception, but false incentives should be avoided. Instead of the transformation plans, “the municipalities and operators must present a binding timetable with binding and comprehensible interim targets (monitoring) for ramping up hydrogen by 2045 in order to ensure the transformation of the gas network”.

Furthermore, “unnecessary regulatory requirements that are neither required to meet the 65 percent requirement nor are part of coalition agreements” are eliminated.

Not the only savior in the heat transition: The heat pump has been discussed for months. © IMAGO / Sven Simon



New Building Energy Act: A special look at landlord-tenant relationships

The government also wants to focus on landlord-tenant relationships. The following applies here: “Tenants should not be overburdened. Landlords should have incentives to invest in modern heating systems.” In this sense, “the existing subsidy framework, taking into account the modernization levy” should be further developed. Another modernization levy is also being considered for investments in climate-friendly heating, but the prerequisite is that a subsidy is claimed and tenants “benefit financially from this step, also taking into account the further modernization levy”.

In order not to overwhelm households “in the context of necessary new investments”, the federal government should implement further funding. This is to be financed from the climate and transformation fund and must “take into account the individual needs and social hardships right down to the middle of society as precisely as possible”. In addition, exemptions will be revised and made more plausible.

Can pass on a success story: Economics Minister and Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck is considered the brain behind the Building Energy Act. © IMAGO / Political Moments



Heating law on the way: In addition to climate protection, more attention is also being paid to citizens

On Tuesday (June 13), Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens), who had come under enormous criticism in the course of the drafting, and Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) also got involved in the tough negotiations on the GEG . According to the government’s plans, the law should now be passed before the summer break, so the parties involved are stepping up the pace. A first reading in the Bundestag is therefore planned for this week of the session, after which all those involved are invited to a discussion.

The traffic light intends to achieve “the harmonization of relevant EU legal acts with unified GEG specifications”. The law should take climate protection aspects into account, but should also not overburden the citizens and be economically sensible. (mg)