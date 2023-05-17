The traffic light for the bike lane on Carrer de Girona on the corner with Ronda de Sant Pere. MASSIMILIANO MINOCRI

Last Thursday, Barcelona City Council opened to traffic the bike lane that crosses the Sant Pere ring road as far as Plaza Urquinaona. Users of social networks and accounts of groups of urban cyclists soon praised the new infrastructure, of which a peculiar traffic light installed by the City Council in this lane has taken special prominence. This is the traffic light located at the crossroads between Ronda de Sant Pere and Calle de Méndez Núñez. The signal has been named traffic light tetris because it causes confusion among users and has gone viral on the networks because it has a dozen different indications.

Cyclists on the bicycle must be skilled enough to distinguish whether or not the passage is allowed depending on the direction they take. To do this, they must interpret at first glance, which of the 10 screens fits the route they want to take. They must choose whether to go straight or turn left, with the complication that next to this traffic light there is another that regulates the movement of cyclists along the street that crosses perpendicularly. Also, just above the traffic light tetris, there is a traffic light -on this occasion of the usual ones, with only two screens- that regulates the cyclists who come down from the Eixample. The typical vertical traffic light has become a collection of horizontal lights that is generating a lot of debate on social networks.

On May 11, it was the City Council itself who in itsu Twitter account By bike x Barcelona announced the opening of the bike lane on the Sant Pere ring road between Girona street and Urquinaona square. The Consistory was the one that published the first image of the traffic light tetris. The reactions in the social networks did not wait. Consulted cyclists ensure that the signal complies with current regulations, although they admit that its use is complicated. The same sources warn that the majority of regular cyclists in the area will get used to the new signal that has already served as a point of attraction for the curious willing to photograph it and publish the new traffic light on social networks.

