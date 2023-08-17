Home page politics

Split

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) takes part in the Federal Cabinet meeting. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

The goal of more calm in the coalition does not last long. One of the coalition partners is talking about extortion. The Chancellor is confident.

Berlin – A new dispute within the coalition immediately after the summer break has caused criticism and incomprehension from the opposition and business.

“One can hardly flaunt concentrated inability to govern and a lack of common will to govern more obviously,” said the chairman of the CSU deputies in the Bundestag, Alexander Dobrindt, of the “Augsburger Allgemeine”. “The dispute traffic light is going into the next round.” Business associations warned of delays in the project.

Chancellor wants to end dispute quickly

Contrary to what had been planned, the cabinet yesterday did not pass Finance Minister Christian Lindner’s (FDP) Growth Opportunities Act – a package of tax policy measures intended to relieve the economy by around 6.5 billion euros a year. Family Minister Lisa Paus blocked the project, and the FDP spoke of an attempt at blackmail. The Greens politician calls for more money for basic child security. The coalition partners had recently crossed paths on several issues.

The Chancellor wants to end the current dispute quickly. “We will pass a law on growth opportunities this month,” assured Scholz yesterday at the NRW Entrepreneurs’ Day in Düsseldorf. The law will be passed at the cabinet meeting in Meseberg. The few days until then will be used to “make the law a little nicer,” said Scholz.

Harsh criticism of Scholz

CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann took the chancellor to task. “Germany is no longer just the sick man of Europe, but of the world. Citizens and companies rightly expect the Chancellor to finally take the leadership he promised and bring our country forward,” Linnemann told the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung.

The trade association BVMW made a similar statement. “While Germany, unlike other countries, is slipping into a deep recession, the federal government is fighting a personal vanity battle between individual ministers,” said Christoph Ahlhaus, chairman of the BVMW federal management.

“This federal government seems to think that the legalization of drugs is more important than saving our prosperity and thus social peace,” he said, referring to the cannabis plans launched on Wednesday. “When the cannabis smoke has cleared, the Federal Chancellor should finally make use of his directive competence and ensure that small and medium-sized businesses have a clear view as the saviors of this country’s prosperity.”

Request to “restart” the traffic light

The president of the family business, Marie-Christine Ostermann, called in the “Rheinische Post” for “a real restart” of the traffic light. “At the cabinet meeting in two weeks, Chancellor Scholz must finally bring peace to his chaotic team.”

The Secretary General of the Economic Council of the CDU, Wolfgang Steiger, accused the traffic light in the editorial network Germany (Thursday) of destroying trust with power games.

FDP Vice Wolfgang Kubicki addressed Minister Paus in the newspapers of the Funke media group. “I can’t say whether she means to underline the Greens’ ability to govern by demonstrating that the Greens are both for and against the Growth Opportunities Act,” said Kubicki. “In any case, she doesn’t leave a professional impression if she thinks she has to jeopardize the country’s future viability in this difficult economic situation.” dpa