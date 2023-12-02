The traffic light coalition no longer rules anything out

Home page politics

From: Stefan Krieger

Press Split

After the Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling, the Social Democrats are putting parts of the coalition agreement to the test.

Berlin – In order to plug the financial hole in the federal budget, the waiver of tax increases decided by the traffic light coalition before the legislative period could be called into question. SPD leader Lars Klingbeil said this German press agency in Berlin.

It was agreed in the coalition agreement that investments in the country’s future should be financed with money from the Corona pot. “It was derived from this that we are returning to normal with the debt brake and that there is no need for a tax increase,” explained Klingbeil. Now the first has been broken down by the ruling of the Federal Constitutional Court. “For us as the SPD, that of course also means that we are talking about the other two things now.”

SPD leader Klingbeil expects difficult discussions. © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

Christian Lindner, on the other hand, is not currently talking about tax increases. The Federal Minister of Finance has specified in which areas he believes savings are possible in order to close the gaps in the budget for 2024. “We will have to deal with three major cost blocks,” the FDP politician told the newspapers Funke Media Group. He mentioned the areas of social affairs, including citizens’ money, international financial aid and unspecified funding programs.

The traffic light coalition continues to wrestle with how much money the federal government can spend on in the coming year and where it can save money. The Karlsruhe ruling has left billions in gaps in both the 2024 budget and a fund for modernizing the economy and climate protection. While Lindner insists on savings, the SPD and the Greens now obviously want to ensure more income through tax increases and loans.

Klingbeil promised difficult conversations. Currently these are mainly taking place in a three-way round with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck and Lindner. First of all, the three want to clarify how the budget can be prepared for the coming year.