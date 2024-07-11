Home page politics

From: Christian Deutschländer, Mike Schier

Markus Söder believes the traffic light government has failed – and is not sparing with criticism. The Bavarian Prime Minister in conversation with Merkur.

These are extremely turbulent times. In the USA, Donald Trump is about to return, France is sinking into political chaos, and there is also a leadership vacuum in the EU after the European elections. A conversation with CSU leader Markus Söder about the effects of all these developments on German politics.

Mr Prime Minister, if we look at the allies: are you not happy that a government collapse has been averted in Berlin following the budget compromise?

What a drama! The traffic light coalition has saved itself once again. But presenting a budget is only the absolute minimum of what is required. The budget itself is a false compromise and a sham with a series of bad checks: Revenues are planned to be higher and expenditure is set to be lower – and in the end, more than 50 billion euros of debt will be incurred this year and next year. That is not serious.

Do you still expect early elections?

No. It is the obvious will of the traffic light coalition to survive. But one cannot expect more than that: the traffic light coalition is a coma coalition that will last until the election at the most. None of the traffic light parties themselves want a continuation.

Markus Söder wants to move closer together with Saxony and Thuringia – and criticises the traffic light coalition

In France, a left-wing government filled with radicals that represents positions like Sahra Wagenknecht could soon set the tone. Is that better than Marine Le Pen?

It is better, but it is still bad. We must now be careful that the extreme left does not become as hostile to Germany as it would have been under Mrs Le Pen. A government with the participation of the radical left would be extremely damaging to the European project and difficult for Franco-German relations. In the end, there will probably be some kind of French traffic light coalition. I just hope that a green traffic light policy is not being implemented in France now.

There is enough potential for savings: Markus Söder is critical of the traffic light coalition’s budget. He wants to abolish the citizen’s allowance. © Matthias Balk/dpa

In France, the political center is eroding. We are heading in a similar direction…

Emmanuel Macron and his party had broken up the political center and are now reaping the result of the country’s division. Ultimately, Europe and France got off lightly, thanks to the French electoral law. In Germany, the result of the first round of voting would have counted without a run-off election – with a clear victory for the far-right.

Does this increase your concerns with regard to the elections in East Germany?

I am cautiously optimistic. The Union is the only force that can guarantee economic success and a clear line on migration. The trend is upward. I firmly believe that we can have at least two minister presidents, Michael Kretschmer in Saxony and Mario Voigt in Thuringia. I myself am working hard in the Free States during the election campaign to help. Bavaria, Saxony and Thuringia should move closer together again as neighbors.

The dispute within the traffic light coalition appears to be continuing seamlessly. The Minister of Defense warns that the budget does not do justice to the threat situation.

This budget sends a bad signal for Germany’s security and defense capabilities. Boris Pistorius is plucked. Olaf Scholz has let the minister down, possibly because he is more popular than he is and could be dangerous to him. Unfortunately, there is now a lack of money everywhere: from the simplest materials to armed drones. This is a rejection of the turning point. Germany is thus falling into the NATO is declining again massively. Putin likes that and it plays into Trump’s hands. There is only one word for it: irresponsible.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister thinks little of the Greens – The SPD considers Söder a better partner

You are advocating for the SPD as a coalition partner of the Union at the federal level, as the lesser evil, so to speak. How do you intend to implement your plans with Esken, Kühnert and Mützenich?

The majority of Germans do not agree with the traffic light policy, which is strongly influenced by the Greens. And if the Union decides on a black-green coalition, the Union will never get more than 30 percent. We as the CSU are strictly against it. The Greens should go back into opposition. On the key issue of migration, more can be achieved with the SPD – this is shown by the Interior Ministers’ Conference, which only includes Union and SPD ministers. With the Greens, on the other hand, there is no effective limitation of immigration, but rather the opposite.

Let us go through a few issues: Is it realistic to stick to the debt brake?

Absolutely. There is enough potential for savings: The Citizens’ allowance is the biggest cost driver. We must abolish it and return to Hartz IV. The heating law, which costs billions, also has the wrong approach. We as the CSU support the debt brake. We also need to talk about something else first: the financial equalization between the states. Things cannot go on like this. We are being disadvantaged every day by the traffic light coalition in Berlin and at the same time we are paying more and more for states that want to take on debt. I will not support that.

Would a Union government abolish the citizen’s allowance for Ukrainians?

Yes. We were skeptical from the beginning.

Söder wants to deter conscripts in Ukraine if necessary – and advocates conscription himself

Do you want to send back Ukrainian conscripts?

If Ukraine asks us to.

You haven’t been to Ukraine since the war broke out. Why exactly?

As far as I know, hardly any prime minister has been to Ukraine, because it is primarily a task for the federal government. Only Manuela Schwesig was there, probably because she felt guilty about her connection to Russia. We are supporting Ukraine a lot with money and material resources and have taken in more people than France, for example.

Macron says that Ukraine’s NATO membership failed because of Germany and the USA. What do you think about that?

To offer membership now in the middle of a war would mean that NATO would have an obligation to provide assistance from this moment on. That would make us a party to the war. We clearly reject that.

What do you think about EU membership?

Let’s wait and see. Despite all the understandable support for Ukraine, there would also be massive challenges for the EU and us. It remains to be seen how Ukraine develops after the war. At the moment, support during the crisis should take priority.

This is Markus Söder's Bavarian cabinet: four women and a CSU Swabian

Will there be compulsory military service under a Union government? For women too?

We need compulsory military service to be able to defend our country. If the threat scenarios continue to develop in this way and the Americans elect Donald Trump, we will have no choice but to massively strengthen our defense capability. If there is a constitutional majority, we should also talk about compulsory military service. The model that Boris Pistorius has presented is unfortunately useless. This is another of those bogus measures: we ask theoretical questions, but do not commit ourselves to anything…

“We want to replace the traffic light coalition together” – The clear goal of the Bavarian Prime Minister

As for you: Your presence on television is noticeable. Lanz, Inas Nacht and Welt.TV – admit it: you are up to something!

No, this interview does not follow a secret plan. There is no room for conspiracy theories (laughs).

So Merz and Wüst don’t have to be nervous?

We have a clear goal: we want to replace the traffic light coalition together. Any personal ambition must be subordinated to this. Friedrich Merz and I will solve the K question together after the elections in the East. We are both aware of our responsibility.

Summer interview: Markus Söder in conversation with Mike Schier (left) and Christian Deutschländer in the State Chancellery. © Merkur

Apart from you, there is someone else in the CSU who is moving to Berlin. State Parliament President Aigner can imagine running for the office of Federal President. Does she have what it takes?

The issue is really not on the agenda. The new appointment is due in 2027. We need to solve the country’s problems now and not speculate about future positions.