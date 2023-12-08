Home page politics

From: Tadhg Nagel

Press Split

The traffic light government continues to struggle over the budget. At the same time, funds from the EU reconstruction fund will not be siphoned off. Now the Federal Audit Office is warning.

Berlin – The traffic light coalition is plagued by financial problems, and there doesn’t seem to be a solution in sight. According to the Federal Audit Office, the next catastrophe is already looming on the horizon.

After a ruling by the Federal Constitutional Court annulled the reallocation of 60 billion euros in Corona aid, around 17 billion euros are missing from the federal budget for the coming year, according to Finance Minister Christian Lindner. A debate has now broken out among coalition members about how exactly this hole should be filled. The finance minister would like to save money on social security. He wants to get people into work more quickly and is once again targeting citizens’ money. He would also like to use the red pen to work on international financial aid and funding programs as well as numerous subsidies.

The SPD, on the other hand, like the Greens, strictly rejects cuts in the social sector. For Lars Klingbeil, the leader of the Social Democrats, the loss of Corona aid means that we have to talk about tax increases, as he told the dpa expressed. The FDP rejects this as well as suspending the debt brake again.

The traffic light coalition will not agree on savings. © IMAGO/dts news agency

Germany is entitled to 26 billion euros – other countries are making better use of the EU reconstruction fund

What is lost in this tussle is that another financial hole could soon open up if the federal government does not act quickly. This involves the funds from the EU reconstruction fund set up in the summer of 2020, the so-called Recovery and Resilience Facility (ARF). This money was intended to mitigate the consequences of the pandemic by helping EU countries modernize and strengthen competitiveness. The EU Commission particularly includes ecological conversion, digitalization, education and health care. Part of the money is designed as a loan, but there are also grants that do not have to be repaid by the member states.

Around 340 billion euros in subsidies are available by 2026, of which Germany is entitled to around 26 billion euros. That is 50 billion euros less than Germany’s repayment obligations from the EU bonds taken out for this purpose. However, the money that the Federal Republic is entitled to has so far only arrived slowly The world reported. So far, not even a tenth of the possible amount has been transferred, more precisely 2.25 billion euros. Although another four billion euros will soon be added, other EU countries, such as Italy and Spain, have already skimmed off more than half of the amount they are entitled to.

Payments “billions are at risk” – Federal Audit Office warns the traffic light coalition

In a report, the Federal Audit Office has now warned that “EU payments from the reconstruction fund amounting to billions are at risk.” The funds could only be accessed once certain investments had actually been made. However, it is precisely here that the authority lacks the necessary ambition. They failed to push the implementation of projects more strongly – from renewable energies, climate-friendly construction and electromobility to the digitalization of administration. This lax approach now endangers Germany from even receiving the money.

The EU Commission’s requirements are clear: the requirements must be implemented by the end of August, “otherwise EU funds earmarked for Germany will expire,” the report continues. In order to prevent the funds from being withheld, you must demonstrate that certain goals or milestones have been achieved before this deadline expires. Such milestones include, for example, issuing regulations or publishing tenders. The goals are specifically measurable items, such as the number of installed charging stations for electric cars.

The federal government has already made advance payments – incentives for the ministries based on the EU model?

The problem is that some of these projects have been paid for from the federal budget for years. This advance payment could create further gaps in the federal budget if the requirements are not implemented in a timely manner. Therefore, according to the Court of Auditors, the World now more control. The idea: the federal government should do the same as the EU Commission and only give the responsible ministries money from the federal budget once certain goals have been implemented. “To do this, for example, it could set up budget blocks for the measures and gradually release the funds,” according to the Court of Auditors’ report.

The Federal Ministry of Finance is also aware of the risk, but sees no other option than pre-financing. A budget freeze carries the risk of “slowing down the implementation of the measures and thereby jeopardizing the achievement of milestones and goals,” the ministry said in a statement. However, this is not enough for the Court of Auditors. In the “final assessment” of the matter, the authority once again insisted on linking the release of funds to the achievement of interim goals. Only then would “the departments have an incentive to implement their measures quickly and successfully”. (tpn)