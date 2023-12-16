Home page politics

From: Stefan Krieger

Chancellor Scholz has poor communication, according to Merkur editor Christian Deutschländer. © Bernd Elmenthaler/Imago/Klaus Haag/Montage: IPPEN.MEDIA

The more turbulent times are, the more clearly a government must communicate. The traffic light doesn't do that. A comment from Christian Deutschländer.

Munich – The federal government has a lot to blame. At least one thing is not: being a fake and presenting one's own politics in an embellished way. On the contrary – a constant characteristic of the traffic light is that it explains its decisions and compromises so disastrously poorly that the population reacts with bewilderment and anger.

The 2024 budget is a model case: in order to plug the billion dollar hole, the CO₂ price will be increased. Actually only to the extent that the GroKo had previously decided; acceptable in some areas. Citizens would be able to cope with 1.6 cents more at the pump, prices fluctuate much more every day. But what upsets them is the blatant lie that no, that's not a tax increase. Of course it is, what else? Even worse is the handling of agricultural diesel, which is really painful for farmers. This is recorded as “removal of climate-damaging subsidies” – as if farmers who cultivate their fields and produce local food were punishable climate offenders.

Traffic light coalition: hopelessly divided instead of resolute

The more turbulent times are, the more clearly a government must communicate. The traffic light does not succeed in this when it comes to taxes, not in climate policy (heating law), not in migration, because here it appears hopelessly divided instead of resolute. Not even in Ukraine policy, where Scholz's differentiated line of massive but not unlimited help (e.g. no fighter jets) would find support among the population – if he ever made it understandable. A government that cannot explain its policies will fail in a democracy. (Christian Deutschländer)