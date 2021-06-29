RED

The Euro of surprises. Portugal (current champion), France (world champion) and Holland are out of the continental tournament. No one would have imagined such a scenario. The Portuguese led by one of the best players in history like Cristiano, who came to this competition to continue breaking personal records. The French with a litter of young footballers, but proven like Mbappé and not as young as: Griezmann, Pogba or Benzema, some of them already know what it is to win a World Cup, and the Netherlands, which continues to excite for nothing, like what he did in 2008 and in 2016 (which did not even achieve his classification to the contest). Today, the “favorites” are out and with this we could applaud a monarch never seen before.

YELLOW

You can’t always do what you want. You have to follow rules, although that for some Mexicans costs work. The homophobic cry that a certain sector of the fans says in the stadiums, is about to cost us more than we can imagine. It is a shame that they do not know how to behave and that due to their incompetence the punishment is worse (there is already a sanction of two games without spectators). The president of the Mexican Federation, Yon de Luisa, will have an important meeting with FIFA next Friday to discuss the matter; I hope the highest body in football understands that they are just a few misfits and that everything possible is being done to remedy the embarrassing situation.

GREEN

A few months ago the Lion surprised us with the news: “Ignacio Ambriz will not continue with the team.” The questions were not long in coming: How not? Nacho is a Mexican soccer champion, he has made the emerald team a team that wins and plays well. Today, the answer is clear: the Huesca of the Second Division will be the home of Nacho, who once again shows that there are no dreams that are not fulfilled, if they go hand in hand with work and perseverance. You have to fight to get them. This is how after spending years as Javier Aguirre’s assistant, the Mexican coach makes his way to what will be his first adventure in the Old Continent to which of course we wish him much success.

Daniela cohen

Twitter: @danielacohenm

