RED

It is time to explain why Javier Hernández is not part of the Mexican National Team and, for example, Rogelio Funes Mori is. Why hasn’t there been a response from the National Team? After so long there is no clarity. The reality is that today the Mexican forward is having a good time in the MLS, something that a few months ago was debatable (including injuries), Chicharito It was not to be called, in some way it was justifiable, but I do believe that today the top scorer in the history of our country deserves a place or at least the fan deserves to know why he is not considered, having a clearer communication and open.

YELLOW

In Conmebol, like the rest of the American continent, there are things that are a joke, it is incredible that they have not been completed to play the Copa América (Qatar and Australia were dropped from the tournament) and therefore there are teams that have no rival and it is their turn to rest. It is not surprising because it is South America and this kind of thing usually happens. What is striking is what has been shown so far, outside of Brazil (which is a separate case), the other teams with a level below expectations; Colombia (very intermittent), Ecuador (which is third in the tie and more was expected) or the case of Argentina, suffering.

GREEN

The turns of life. A year ago the future of Sergio Pérez in Formula 1 was in suspense, his departure from Racing Point and the lack of a new contract put on the horizon the possibility of being a year out, however, in the last dates (2020) Checo hit the gas and not only took first place in Bahrain, but signed with Red Bull. Today, the reality is that the Mexican is breaking it, with his job and with a great car. He was third at the weekend in the French Grand Prix, adding 15 points that keep him in place three, only behind his teammate Verstappen and Hamilton. This is how Checo has become a crucial piece for the team looking to beat Mercedes in the constructors’ classification.





