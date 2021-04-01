The Suez Canal still registers a traffic jam of 250 vessels they are waiting to cross in both directions. This happens even though the traffic was restored three days ago after the ship was dislodged Ever given It had blocked traffic on the commercial artery for more than a week.

According to data from Leth Agencies, which manages part of the canal’s traffic, 122 ships are still waiting to cross the canal from Port Said, the entrance from the Mediterranean Sea, while another 127 ships remain in transit queue from Suez, the entrance to the canal from the Red Sea.

Compared to Wednesday’s data, this represents a net reduction of 43 ships. Leth Agencies has reported that during this Thursday 87 ships have transited the channel, of which 42 were going south and the other 45, north.

The Ever Given freighter, after being run aground in the Suez Canal. Photo: EFE

Ships that are still on hold must be add the diversion of 200 ships which occurred after the trade route was blocked. The stranding of the Ever given It generated a stoppage of assets worth 9,500 million euros per day.

The question as to what happened for the ship to end up stuck still remains open. It is likely that, once responsibilities have been assigned, they will come years of litigation to recover the costs of repairing the ship, as well as to fix the canal and reimburse those who saw their shipments delayed.

A station pilot, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to comment to journalists, told The Associated Press that the experts were looking for signs of breakdowns and trying to determine why the ship ended up stranded.

Source: agencies