The Ministry of Transport reported that the traffic jam on the Crimean bridge from the Kuban increased to eight km

The traffic jam formed before the entrance to the Crimean bridge from the Kuban has increased again. About this in Telegram said Minister of Transport of the Republic Nikolai Lukashenko.

According to him, as of 14:00 (Moscow time), the queue of cars reached eight kilometers, the waiting time is up to five hours. At the same time, a 200-meter traffic jam formed in the opposite direction.

Earlier it became known that the number of inspection posts was increased near the bridge across the Kerch Strait. Some of the workers were redistributed from the Crimean side to the Krasnodar side. It was alleged that with constantly arriving transport, the growth of the queue was stopped.

A multi-kilometer traffic jam on the Crimean bridge formed on July 1 due to the start of the tourist season and a significant number of people wishing to get to the peninsula. A large number of cars have accumulated due to increased screening at the entrance to the crossing. The queue reached nine kilometers.