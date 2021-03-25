The results of the campaign to control the use of seat belt and approved retention systems, developed in Cartagena between March 8 and 14, resulted in a total of nine complaintsmunicipal sources reported in a statement.

This campaign, organized by the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), had the collaboration of the Local Police of Cartagena, reaching the 3,223 vehicles serviced, between cars, taxis, buses and freight vehicles. Of the passenger cars, six drivers and three passengers were detected who were not wearing seat belts.

It should be remembered that the use of approved seat belts and CRS is the simplest, most profitable and effective road safety system on all types of roads and routes, and reduces the risk of death in the event of an accident by half. Therefore, these campaigns seek intensify surveillance and control of the use of these systems in the city, which is the scenario in which the driver acquires habits and customs at the wheel, and where non-compliance is significantly higher than on interurban roads.