Every February 10, an event goes largely unnoticed by the vast majority of Spanish citizens. Only a few hundred know that that day marks the last great open field battle fought by a Spanish military unit. They celebrate masses and modest acts in cemeteries such as Almudena, brotherhood meals. On February 10, 1943, in the area of ​​Krasny Bor (red forest), south of Saint Petersburg, a Soviet offensive tried to break the siege that the Wehrmacht, with Finnish support, had held for a year and a half of the city then called Leningrad. Artillery, tanks and infantry initially razed the positions defended by German and Spanish fighters, who put up fierce resistance. The Red Army was unable to penetrate the breach, and after several days the front was re-stabilized. Some 1,100 Spanish soldiers died; two hundred were captured. That day, more than a fifth of the 5,000 killed in combat of the so-called Blue Division between 1941 and 1944 fell.

