La Unión and its main stage, the Catedral del Cante, will be the capital of flamenco these days. / SONG OF THE MINES

The 61st edition of the Festival Internacional del Cante de las Minas, one of the great flamenco events on the summer calendar, kicks off this week after two editions marked by the pandemic. The Cathedral of Cante (Old La Unión Public Market) reopens its doors to flamenco for eleven days, once again turning La Unión into the national capital of this genre, with the presence of established artists and hopeful aspiring to reach the top.

As every year, the mining mass in the parish of Nuestra Señora del Rosario marks this Wednesday, at 8:00 p.m., the beginning of the festival, on this occasion sung by Francisco Severo, accompanied on guitar by Antonio Muñoz Fernández, official guitarist of the Song of the Mines.

Next, in the Plaza Joaquín Costa, at 9:00 p.m., the portal will be lit, by the Union artist Esteban Bernal, and homage will be paid to Enrique Hernández-Luike with the unveiling of a commemorative plaque on the Avenida del Flemish.

Sergio de Lope, flamenco flutist and saxophonist and Filón Minero, will perform together with the Musical Association of La Unión and the Coral Argentum at the gala dedicated to the municipality



The gala, which will begin at 10 pm in the Old Public Market, will give great prominence to the municipality, with the performance of Sergio de Lope, flamenco flutist and saxophonist and Filón Minero, with the collaboration of the Musical Association of La Unión, and of this group with the Coral Argentum to interpret the anthem of La Unión. Subsequently, Asturian folk will permeate the Old Public Market thanks to the performances of the winners of the City of Oviedo Asturian Song Contest, due to the agreement it has with the Cante de las Minas Foundation, uniting the culture of these two mining areas. Thus, the voices of Celestino Rozada, Rubén Álvarez González and Lorena Corripio will perform; the soloist piper Fernando Vázquez and the official piper of the contest Vicente Prado.

The delivery of awards for this edition will begin this Wednesday with the ‘Carburo Minero’, which will fall into the hands of Enrique Arnaldos Payá for his support, defense and promotion of the Festival during his time as head of Press and Protocol of the Regional Assembly, working in the presentations of the advertising poster that is held there every year.

program for today 20 hours. Mining Mass

NS del Rosario Parish with Francisco Severo and Antonio Muñoz.

21 hours. cover lighting

Joaquin Costa Square. The Union.

22 hours. Gold Carbide and Tribute to the Miner and widow

Old Public Market. Performance by Sergio de Lope, Musical Association of La Unión and Coral Argentum, among others.

Tribute will also be paid to the miner Simón García Guerrero, and to María Alcaraz Rubio, widow of the miner Francisco Caparrós Díaz; an emotional and essential act within the program and that winks at the roots of the Festival and those who worked hard for this land.

Six troubadour finalists



The six troubadours selected in the ‘Miguel Luengo López’ selection test, which was held on Saturday at the Roche Social Center, to opt for the ‘Ángel Cegarra’ Trophy, the first prize of the IV ‘Pascual García Mateos’ Trovo Contest organized by the International Festival of Cante de las Minas and the Mesa Café de La Unión Cultural Association are: Juan Santos ‘El Baranda’, Patricia Navarro ‘La Trovera’, Tomás Parra ‘El Parra’, Emilio del Carmelo Tomás ‘Emilio del Carmelo’, Rubén Sánchez ‘El Molinero’ and Francisco Miguel Peña ‘El Lagunero’. The final of the contest will take place on Sunday, July 31, at 8:00 p.m., on Avenida del Flamenco.