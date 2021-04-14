The annual holiday of graduates of St. Petersburg schools “Scarlet Sails” is scheduled for June 35, the corresponding decree was signed by Governor Alexander Beglov.

To determine the scale and scope of work for the celebration, a special organizing committee will be created.

“The celebration in 2021 is scheduled for June 25. The format of the event and its location will be determined by the organizing committee based on the epidemic situation, ” website city ​​administration on Wednesday, April 14th.

Scarlet Sails is the world’s only large-scale holiday dedicated to school graduates. Every year, a unique program is prepared, popular artists and groups perform, and a pyrotechnic music show is held in the water area of ​​the Neva.

The first holiday took place on June 27, 1968 in St. Petersburg.

Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the holiday was held online. The event was broadcast on TV channels as well as on social networks.

According to experts and alumni, “Scarlet Sails” in 2020, despite its online format, will go down in history as the most beautiful and grandiose.