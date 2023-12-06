Wednesday, December 6, 2023, 00:14



They call him Tío de la Pita after the towns in the Northwest of Murcia and Charamita in Torrevieja. The cultural synergies between the Region of Murcia and Vega Baja are well known, but one of them remains a century later, the quintessential icon of the La Purísima festivities. The group formed by the giants Lily, the Wolf and the Ogre and their hooligan troupe of ‘big heads’ that dance to the sound of the rhymes of the Northwest are the kings of mambo and they conquer and swarm around them the little ones and the not so little ones. Last Friday it had its first departure from the old Town Hall, before a crowd gathered in the Plaza de la Constitución, and it will do so every afternoon until tomorrow, when it will have its last departure until next year.

A celebration of life always harmonized by that drum and the shawm and dulzaina whistle that hums mythical couplets like that of ‘Serafina la Rubiales’ or the now genuinely Torrevieja ‘Ora por nobis’. «Since I know you like Torrao chickpeas, / I throw them at you with my fists under the door. / I throw them at you with my fists, I throw them at you with my fists. / How I know you like Torraos chickpeas,” says the little song. An allusion, explains the chronicler Francisco Sala, which refers to the typical sweets of the festivals, which were part of the ‘pesá’, the small bag of this dried and toasted legume accompanied with hazelnuts bought at the Glorieta stalls flanked with the Spanish flag.

The tradition of the troupe of giants and big heads in Torrevieja is not known exactly when it dates back. The first documented evidence, describes Sala, is from 1904. Then it was just “a parade by the municipal and dulzaina band, with giants and big heads coming out.”

Now, despite the few testimonies, what is evident is that that folkloric event ended up conquering the hearts of the people of Torrevieja. «In the 1920s its appearance was deplorable, with bruises and patches. The troupe was then made up of two couples: a white king and queen, another of Moorish kings, in addition to the Cabezudos. The City Council had to seriously think about the need to replace the troupe as soon as the municipal coffers allowed it, but the start of the Civil War and the post-war famine made it not possible. The charamita took to the streets again in 1940,” says Sala.

Until the holidays of 1955 the city did not have new giants and big heads. Manufactured in the workshops of the Mirete Sáez brothers from Murcia, Lily, the Wolf and the Ogre came onto the scene. Three inseparables that, few know, were extracted from a film that in the 50s aroused passions in Torrevieja and even ended up nominated for six Oscars. Thus, Lily is none other than the French-American actress Leslie Caron, who, with the help of Metro Goldwyn Mayer, was the face of ‘Lili’, directed by Charles Walters in 1953. The film told the story of a naive and moving girl fascinated with a puppeteer’s puppets, including those of the Wolf and the Ogre. Two characters who continue to awaken that unparalleled magic that leads children to flee in fear from the giants and end up shaking hands in what is already an initiation ritual for every good Torrevieja resident.